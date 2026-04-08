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An engaged couple in Boston is coming closer to their wedding date, when the worst thing they’ve done is revealed, creating tension and cold feet. Emma Harwood, played by Zendaya, and Charlie Thompson, played by Robert Pattinson, star in A24’s eccentric romantic comedy “The Drama.” The film takes the audience on a roller coaster of shockingly hilarious twists and turns all while watching a conflicting moral dilemma unfold: Would you still marry your fiancée after finding out she planned a school shooting?

The scene that sets off the chaos is during Harwood and Thompson’s dinner tasting with their closest friends Mike and Rachel. In a debate about figuring out whether or not to fire the DJ for the wedding, who they caught smoking heroin, the topic shifts to each other.

Rachel mentions that before she married Mike, they agreed to say the worst things they’ve done and pivoted that question to everyone in the room. A connotation to the social media trend: “We listen, and we don’t judge.” The open and revealing conversation is not fueled by curiosity, but an attempt to put everyone’s moral compass on blast.

In a vulnerable and on-the-spot position, Harwood reveals that at 15, she planned to commit a mass shooting at her school. The rest of the characters are stunned, but don’t take it quite seriously yet since a truth like that is outrageous, especially after spending time with Harwood’s character.

It’s completely unexpected. This ultimately leads to the entire wedding spiraling off the rails, and Harwood’s shocking truth becomes the center of attention.

The marketing for this film purposely hides the dark humor that carries the film’s most memorable moments and also emphasizes in every advertisement and trailer the “unexpected turn” in the film. It makes it understandable why they hyped it up so much.

The jaws of the viewer being on the floor for the entire runtime of the film is an understatement to describe how out-of-pocket and absurd the movie is. Director Kristoffer Borgli takes the romantic-comedy genre to a completely different level and somehow makes complicated themes mixed with comedic irony work well together.

Online discourse for the film is split between viewers sympathizing with Harwood, believing people can change from their past, and those standing firm with the belief that people’s unforgivable actions still define them. All characters in “The Drama” face criticism for their flawed personalities and questionable decisions, and that’s the most sensible part of the film.

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