In a sad (but unsurprising) move, Paramount is pulling the plug on all but one of the MTV channels at the end of the year. After December 31, only MTV HD, which primarily airs reality shows, will stay on the airwaves. But for younger music fans, who are most familiar with the letters “MTV” from their appearance on the coolest Nirvana shirt, does this mean anything?

On the surface, the story is the same: MTV is yet another example of a brand that just couldn’t adapt. It ushered in the music video golden age of the 80s, then the alternative youth culture of the 90s, and finally ended up a titan cannibalized by the industry it helped create.

MTV from 1982 to 1999 acted less as a gatekeeper and more as a doorman. Most VJs were incentivized to play modern hits, of course, but correctly picking up-and-comers worth listening to gave them an edge. “120 Minutes” helped bring oddball independents like They Might Be Giants and The Sugarcubes to the masses. British groups like Duran Duran used MTV as springboards across the Atlantic. If, as a young person, you know an “old song”, odds are it made it into the public consciousness off of MTV.

By the mid-2000s, music videos went online: Soulja Boy’s “Crank Dat” went number one straight off YouTube, and bawdy reality programming took over other primetime channels with grander visions, like Spike TV and CBS. Even adult animation like “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “Daria” fell to the wayside. Even “Jackass”, one of the most iconic shows of the time period, only survived three seasons before it switched to film installments. For most of its life in the last ten years, MTV has been a channel consisting of little music, a lot of formulaic reality television, and, of course, its only real ongoing show: “Ridiculousness”.

In 2025, video jockeys are long gone, and the curated selection from a flesh-and-blood tastemaker has given way to the all-consuming, all-knowing, capital-”A” Algorithm that runs everything in our lives. Songs are made for TikTok, scheduled around Spotify’s “Release Radar”, prepackaged with influencer-ready dances, and often lack visuals entirely. We like to think we make our own taste, but by the time we get new music, it’s been tailored to us by design. Hidden gems either stay hidden forever, or at the whims of many algorithms, blow up years later before everyone moves on (see Panchiko, Himiko Kikuchi, or Ryo Fukui – the YouTube recommendation hall of famers).

Was MTV part of a grand marketing machine for the music industry? Almost certainly. Does it need to exist anymore? Not really. Is it still sad to see it gone? Yes.

Of course, it’s only fair to send MTV off with some all-time great videos. So here are some personal favorites!

Michael Jackson – “Thriller”

The gold standard for the medium. It’s widely considered the single best music video ever, and I find no reason to disagree. Michael Jackson’s costume, prop, and makeup departments are doing the best work of their lives for one of MJ’s best songs. You cannot go wrong with “Thriller”; it plays perfectly into the King of Pop’s strengths, stays memorable, and, above all else, is simply a great song.

DJ Shadow – “Midnight in a Perfect World”

A music video so good they just pulled the album cover straight from it. Making something so coherent out of a song so abstract. Recontextualizing sampled records as different videos all cutting in and out at the same time is a technique that might seem milquetoast in an age where samples dominate modern music production, but it’s surreal for the time. Nobody did it like DJ Shadow.

Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer”

Every major label music video should be as inventive as this one. Any sense of simplicity is thrown out the window for a dense, very literal representation of an already visceral love song. “Sledgehammer” is a mind-bending blend of real-life footage and stop motion elevated one of the best new wave pop songs ever written into cult status; a tour de force of beautiful sights set to beautiful sounds. Perfectly costumed and perfectly choreographed, it’s just impossible to hate!

Cibo Matto – “Sugar Water”

Likely most known for the 1-2 nerd punch of appearing on both “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and Sega’s “Jet Set Radio”, Cibo Matto were a band of misfits. The two-frame single take shot is almost a precursor to “Tenet”, depicting the night out of both singers shot consecutively. Set up so that the exact same shots, this time in reverse, spell out “Sugar Water” at the end. A video just perfectly weird enough for a Japanese trip-hop group named “crazy food” in Italian.

Björk – “Triumph of a Heart”

One of many absolutely perfect videos in the filmography of Spike Jonze, in “Triumph of a Heart,” Björk lives an American domestic life with her husband, a massive, suit-wearing, human-sized cat. Just as off-putting and weird as the song itself, Björk’s makeup and outfits are iconic. And, in one of the most wonderful scenes in MTV history, Björk dances around her house with a giant cat.

