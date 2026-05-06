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On April 29, the Office of Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice (IEDJ) gathered students to participate in activities on Denim Day in support of sexual assault survivors. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Denim Day is an annual event to uplift survivors. The IEDJ hosted the event to invite students to learn more about the meaning behind Denim Day while writing messages of support for survivors.

Walking through the event, students could find activities like button making, coloring pages, and jewelry making. Throughout the event, students also stopped by a clothesline wall where they could write encouraging messages for survivors. The notes will later be displayed in the IEDJ office as a symbol of support and community for anyone affected at PCC. Informational material was also included about the resources on campus. One of the resources is PCC’s Title IX Office, intended to support students through sex-based harassment and discrimination and provide assistance after a report is made.

Denim Day began in the 1992 after a court case in Italy involving a 18 year-old girl whose rape case was overturned because judges argued that since she was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped remove them herself. After the ruling, women in the Italian Parliament protested by wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court. The movement later spread internationally, with members of the California Senate and Assembly also joining the protest. In 1999, Peace Over Violence established the first official Denim Day campaign in Los Angeles, helping create a movement to challenge victim blaming and spread awareness that clothing does not equal consent.

“Your clothes. It does not matter what you’re wearing,” said Colleen Thaxton, the administrative assistant for IEDJ. “We wanted to bring it here to PCC, just to raise awareness and continue the narrative.

The office has also been hosting other events throughout the month focused on conversations about consent and creating safe spaces for students.

“Mostly, we just want students to know that this is a safe space,” said Thaxton. “They can come, they can talk about what they’ve experienced and find community as well.”

Atziri Morales Chavez, another administrative assistant for IEDJ, said events like Denim Day are important because conversations around sexual assault are often ignored or misunderstood.

“I feel like sexual assault awareness month is not really talked about and there’s a lot of myths behind victim blaming and just in general, like shame,” Chavez said. “We’re just hoping that people feel seen and they feel supported.”

Robert Skaff, a PCC student who attended the event said they had never heard of Denim Day before stopping by the booth, but now understand the meaning behind it and why awareness events like this are important.

“I got some connection with other people and got to talk with other peers,” Skaff said. “I wasn’t aware of Denim Day, and I didn’t wear denim, but now I know.”

The event was one of several activities hosted throughout the month by IEDJ to encourage conversations about consent, support survivors and create a stronger sense of community on campus.

Students looking for more support or more information about sexual assault resources can visit:

The National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Campus Police at (626) 585-7484, or visit the Campus Police Station located in Building B, Room 210 on the main campus.

PCC Personal Student Counseling at (626) 585- 7273, or in person in Building D, Room 203 on the main campus.

PCC’s Title IX Office at (626)- 585- 7375, or in person in Building D, Room 108A on the main campus.

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