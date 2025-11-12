Share:

MECHA hosted a cempasúchil flower-making event to prepare PCC’s altar for Dia De Los Muertos on October 21.

The room was filled with a nostalgic energy as students reflected on what Dia de los Muertos is all about. As everyone was cutting orange streamers and rolling them up to give them the puffy, iconic look of the cempasúchil flower, people reflected on the celebration and the loved ones they are honoring on their own altars.

“I would say my favorite part is how you get to see everything come together,” said Ashley Jimenez, the vice president of MECHA. “It’s the remembrance of those who are no longer with us. Seeing their pictures, seeing their favorite food, seeing all these things shows you who they were, and you get to represent them. And yeah you get to do that everyday, but seeing everyone you’ve loved adored in one spot is just really heartfelt.”

Cempasúchil flowers, which are native Mexican marigolds, have a significant meaning to the celebration. Their bright orange color and strong fragrance are said to guide the spirits of departed loved ones back to the world of the living. Spreading the flower petals at the entrance of one’s home or altar is believed to create a path for those who have passed to follow, symbolizing the reunion between the living and the dead.

“Día de los Muertos for me is a reflection of the tradition that my family and my ancestors passed on,” said Francesca Chaboya, the advisor to MECHA. “It’s something that’s really special to my grandma, so being able to engage in this tradition is really special to me. Considering we’re a Hispanic-Serving Institution, I think it’s really important that we create these spaces to celebrate our heritage.”

For many, setting up the altar is a way to celebrate the impact of loved ones who have passed. It’s a chance to reflect on their lives, share memories, and feel connected to their spirits in a touching and meaningful way.

“My favorite part about Día de los Muertos is being able to be surrounded by my family and people who I care about,”said Angel Nemesio, a student. “Being surrounded by the memories of those who have passed makes me feel closer to them and gives me some closure too.”

Through events like these, PCC continues to foster community, culture, and remembrance on campus, reminding everyone that instead of Día de los Muertos being a space where we mourn, it’s a holiday where we celebrate life.

