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When Season 3 of “Invincible” came out it was regarded as one of the best yet, with an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and a B on IMDb.This left fans waiting impatiently for season 4. After a little over a year, they got what they wanted, and it did not disappoint, being one of, if not the, best seasons of Invincible, with a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The season started off with Mark Grayson still feeling intense emotions from not killing Angstrom, as well as the aftermath of his fight with Conquest. Mark struggles with the thought of killing those deemed “bad,” and viewers see this when he fights Dinosaurus, a new villain who is part human, part talking dinosaur. Grayson choked him, but after being talked down by Brit and the Guardians, he let the man go, but would quickly have to make the choice again when sequids from season 1 took over and almost spread over the earth. This time, Mark rammed his fist through the leader of the Sequids, a technically innocent man, which added to his internal conflict about not wanting to be like his dad.

The Guardians weren’t featured much, but in their time, Rudy and Monster Girl got stuck in the Flaxan dimension after Rex defied the orders of Brit, who was newly named team captain of the Guardians over Rudy. So far, the Global Defense Agency (GDA) has not gotten closer to getting them from the Flaxan dimension.

Viewers learn more about Nolan Grayson, Mark’s father, and the backstory of his Viltrumite upbringing, how he had to fight and was nearly beaten to death by his mother and father on his 18th birthday, as tradition. Watching it allowed viewers to feel more sympathetic towards Nolan, seeing how brutal he had to be. More information was revealed about Thaddus, the Viltrumite leader of the Coalition of Planets, who released the scourge virus on Viltrume, ultimately wiping out over 80% of the planet, including Nolan’s dad, earning him the name “The Betrayer” among the Viltrumites.

Then it turns out that Atom Eve is pregnant with Grayson’s child, and before she can tell him, Nolan and Allen find Grayson and convince him to join the war effort. This episode also reconnected Nolan to Cecil Stedman, Art Rosenbaum, and, most importantly, Grayson’s mother, Debbie. Stedman and Nolan went, as most thought they would. Stedman told Nolan he would have to almost die 200,000 times to make up for what he did to Earth in season one. Rosenbaum told Nolan he only makes suits for heroes, so he couldn’t dress Nolan, and Debbie got to finally yell at Nolan for all the things he’s done to her.

In space, we see some of the best fight scenes of all the seasons, starting with the Conquest fight, where Conquest almost kills Oliver, Mark’s younger half-brother (who should’ve stayed on Earth), giving us a freeze frame that has gone viral across the internet. Viewers also got the iconic line from Mark, “You’re never breathing again,” before the almost 5-minute-long fight scene of Mark choking out Conquest, and Conquest ripping Mark’s guts out for 2 minutes straight. Nolan would give Conquest a proper burial, showing he still feels for the Viltruimites.

Thragg, the Vilitruimte leader, had one of the best character developments I’ve seen in a single season. He went from a man-child on “fraud watch” to a complex leader who’s just trying to save his planet. He also provided the highest aura in the show by far, from dodging Spacer Racers beam without looking, his hairline, and the toughest line of the entire season, “NO I CHOOSE DEATH”. Thragg’s aura farmed even in fights, blitzing Thaddus and ripping his head off for his dead homies, then giving a straight belt to Nolan and Mark before he decided to pull up to Earth to make some Vilitrumite babies.

Many people disliked the last episode and the fact that Mark let Thragg and the other Vilitrumites stay on Earth, but it was either let them stay, or the Vilitrumites start killing, and that’s the last thing Earth, especially Chicago, needs.

Other than the regular hate on the animation, “Invincible” was loved by many, especially on social media, with many frames from the show used as memes, TikTok audios, and more. Although the hype is now high, the next season won’t be out for another year, and expectations will only rise in that time, but the show has always had long times between seasons, so it’s nothing Sky Bound Studios hasn’t dealt with before.

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