Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (FNAF 2) has more or less captured the nostalgic feeling of Scott Cawthon’s video game series. Although online reviews say otherwise, the movie itself mixes the sense of a thriller and game-inspired story fairly well.

Despite what critics have said, the FNAF 2 movie wasn’t much of a disappointment outside the major changes that were made between the game and the movie. The horror aspect definitely took a step up from the first movie, as the animatronics were a threat to more than just the main characters and were deadlier than in the first film.

The movie begins with a backstory of the Marionette, which of course includes the murder of Charlotte Emily. A horrific scene reveals multiple stab wounds on her back as she falls to possess an animatronic and become the Marionette.

Viewers can expect much more suspense right off the bat, as William Afton is shown in the act of killing children at the pizzeria. Additionally, the sequel also builds on the aftermath of its predecessor by having Vanessa being tormented and chased by her father in her nightmares. It’s a big plus that provides the audience with more backstory of William Afton the series overarching villain.

Another factor that led this movie to really qualify as more of a horror film than the last was the animatronics’. Here they felt more of a threat, having the ability to leave the pizzeria they were stuck in the previous film. Viewers can expect them to gruesomely attack and murder citizens, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, never knowing when an animatronic jumpscare will happen.

A downside however comes in the film being a clear adaptation from the video game series, yet failing to incorporate major plots from the material. One change is that significant characters such as Michael Afton and the Marionette have completely different personalities compared to the games.

The Marionette and Michael Afton are now both villains. The Marionette now seeks to take her rage out by killing parents for ignoring her when she tried to save a child from being murdered by William Afton. Whereas in the games she only ever tried to help guide and free the souls inside the animatronics. Michael Afton also wants to continue his father, William Afton’s legacy by killing more victims and feeding the Marionette’s rage.

It’s an extreme letdown to the FNAF fan base, who had hoped to see a film inspired by these games for the past decade, only for the story and characters to take on completely different character arcs. There were other aspects, such as the timeline and character cameos in the film that break the games continuity where they were introduced. One of the characters Circus Baby, who made an appearance, isn’t mentioned in the games until FNAF 5: Sister Location. It sucks because it makes the film seem to drift further away from the original storyline of the games.

On a positive note that really tied this film back to its video game roots, despite the significant character and plot changes, was a longer scene resembling FNAF 2 gameplay. Mike Schmidt, a leading protagonist in the film and the security guard character you play as in the first FNAF game, has a scene in which he is sitting in the security office. It gives nostalgia to the players as he uses the cameras, flashlight, and Freddy mask to survive the night, just like in the games.

Another is the first appearance of Withered Freddy as he’s in the office with Mike striking the same poses paying homage to his in-game counterpart. Another is a Shadow Bonnie Easter egg in a blink and miss moment, which was an incredible way to respect rare characters from the game. Overall, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stepped up the suspense and action, despite the dramatic changes made to the main characters and plot points. The film still manages to incorporate details that resemble the original gameplay that the FNAF fan base knows and loves.

