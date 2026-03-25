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Every Saturday, in the parking lot of Altadena’s Bulgarini Gelato, rows of unique cars line up in the early morning. From bright orange Toyotas to neon yellow porsches— even a firetruck, car owners and enthusiasts alike come together to grab a cup of coffee and join in on a car meet. On Sat. March 7, Altadena Cars and Coffee celebrated their 1 year anniversary.

When passing by the parking lot, it may look like a regular car meet, but to many it’s more.

“I come here for the community in Altadena, specifically because this was my hometown before the fire.[But also] for the people and the cars of course, because I’ve been a car enthusiast my whole life” explained Steve Lowite, a regular at this meet.

After the devastating Eaton Canyon Fire last January, Altadena resident Dave Stone started sharing the aftermath through photographing the burned cars and sharing the owners stories. Then he started Altadena Cars and Coffee—

“I started Cars and Coffee as a way to bring fire survivors together to talk about their paths forward, through the recovery of the fire,” Stone explained.

And, they do just that.

The anniversary was celebrated with a pancake breakfast provided by Altadena Rotary Club and Coffee from Unincorporated Coffee Roasters. A chatter of people could be heard sharing collective joy amongst each other, talking about all things car and recovery. Recounting the year; the hardships and the overcoming.

“Favorite Cars and Coffee memory… I think…was at the very first one when it was just about 25 people and a handful of cars,” Lowite recounts. ”I think back to that day today on the one year anniversary and nobody knew it would become something this big. And so a memory in hindsight, the first one was really impactful.”

“It’s a little surreal to see all the people who come through each Saturday. Every Saturday, when I get here to the lot, I wonder if anybody’s going to show up. Then the lot fills up. And on days like today it gets even bigger.” spoke Stone.

There are many Cars and Coffee meets that happen all over So-Cal, but there’s only one Altadena.

“I come here for the community in Altadena. Specifically because this was my hometown, before the fire. Still not here, but living here,” Lowite clarifies. “It [Cars and Coffee]helped keep me connected to Altadena and the people here because everyone after the fire was scattered all over.”

Altadena Cars and Coffee—to an outsider just passing by the lot, in the early mornings on Saturday, might look like a regular car meet—but to many it’s become the key to the next steps of their fire recovery.

“You come here, you support the people, who were affected by it, and it’s only growing the community stronger being here,”said Victoria, also known as blackwidowmustang on Instagram, who asked to use her first name out of privacy.

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