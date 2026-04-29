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After 15 seasons, the women’s badminton program at PCC may have had its last season due to a shrinking league.

Over recent years, badminton teams at other community colleges have ended their programs. The league has become so small, Pasadena only had faced four teams this season, and a total of nine matches, with the 10th match for state championships coming up on May 8th.

“We used to have many schools participate, but for some reason, other colleges aren’t keeping their program running,” said head coach Jennifer Ho. “If other colleges were to continue their programs and we could add more teams, we could have a season. However, as of now, we’re unsure.”

Coach Ho has led PCC’s women’s badminton program for the last 11 seasons, guiding the team to two consecutive state championships in 2017 and 2018. However, with a league growing smaller each season, coach Ho may only lead the team for one more match.

There are currently 10 players on the team, seven of which are freshmen. Without a clear future to the badminton program, players share their fun experience being part of PCC’s badminton team.

“It’s been fun and it’s also my first year playing competitively. I’ve found the experience enjoyable,” said badminton player Sau-Lan Yang.

With so many freshmen on the team, many of them fear their future plans for playing badminton. Many players have played the sport throughout high school, and some played competitively for the first time at PCC.

“It makes me sad,” said PCC badminton player Kharista Kristi when asked about her thoughts on badminton having an unclear future at PCC. I look forward to a season next year; I joined this past spring, so next year if there is a season I would want to practice more”

The uncertainty surrounding the program leaves both coaches and players hoping for a different outcome: to be able to play the sport they love so dearly. As the team prepares for its final match at the 32CA state championships in early May, they hope to achieve one last win to mark the potential end of PCC”s women’s badminton program.

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