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Pasadena City College has established an official women’s flag football team, naming Charles Oakley as the head coach last May.

Creating a women’s flag football team on campus has been a challenge for the players. This team first started as a club during the fall semester in 2024. The club’s goal was to officially bring women’s flag football to PCC, and luckily, they were able to start an official team with coach Oakley a year later.

Coach Oakley previously coached women’s flag football at Saddleback College for two years as the offensive coordinator and assistant coach. At Saddleback, Oakley helped coach a team to beat 4-year universities such as Cal State Long Beach, Redlands, and more.

Oakley has also coached at Cal Poly Humboldt for their co-ed team, where they won three titles, and also coached at Corona Centennial High for three years.

“With it being a new sport, and it exploding so largely, it’s, I wouldn’t say it’s difficult. It is a process because all the other schools are starting this exact same program…trying to pull from the same schools that I’m pulling from,” said Oakley.

Oakley’s recruiting process has been a fun experience, as there was already an entire club willing to represent Pasadena for the program’s addition. Oakley shared his experience, being very pleasant, and learning the team’s dynamic.

“There wasn’t really a thought process that after high school they could play too much. It was kind of difficult. They had to travel really far,” said Oakley. “PCC starting this program means a lot to many LA region girls, giving them hope and a home to go to.”

The team will start practicing in June to prepare for their upcoming season in the spring of next year. Schools within Pasadena’s league consist of Citrus, LA Harbor, El Camino, and most of the JC’s in LA are beginning to create flag football teams.

To have this team finally established is such a big relief to the women’s flag football club, as well as girls flag football players aspiring to continue their athletic careers.

“It means a lot to me, especially as a girl trying to play football; you don’t see that normally until coach Oakley giving an opportunity in Pasadena for these girls, including myself, a chance…,” said Pasadena flag football player Leilani De Leon. “Along with girls being given a big chance, the team members are filled with joy and optimism on the turnout once the games begin.”

As preparation for the upcoming season is underway, anticipation within the team grows. The opportunity to be a part of a new sport for the school means a lot to the team as they’re making history. Team member Holly Retting explained how playing for the school’s first women’s flag football team is something they’ll hold close to them going forward.

“To me personally, it means a lot to potentially be part of the first team. Not everyone gets the chance to help start a brand-new sport at their school, so I think it’s a really unique opportunity and something we’ll all remember,” said Retting.

When asked about any plans to gain more traction from people, Oakley answered that once he gets everything in line and under control, he is looking for a potential social media manager; the team already has a new Instagram page up.

With Oakley guiding the team and the great athletes already at Pasadena’s doorstep, the new women’s flag football team has a highly anticipated and exciting season ahead of it.

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