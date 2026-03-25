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PCC women’s basketball was defeated in the playoffs by Palomar in the first round with a score of 78-40, after qualifying for playoffs for the first time since the 2023-2024 season.

The Lady Lancers have come a long way this season after having to battle with only 6 players on the court, as well as an unexpected rearrangement of coaching. Despite the challenges, the women’s basketball team bounced back from a 5-22 record last season to a 14-15 record this season, including making their way back to playoff basketball.

Their journey back to the playoffs had been a long one. The qualifier for the Lady Lancers being a contender for the SoCal Regional playoffs was their last regular season game, and their sophomore night, against ELAC. Pasadena won in a very close game after having only 3 players in overtime, due to half of the team fouling out of the game. After the notable 73-72 win, PCC was sent back into the playoffs to play against Palomar.

Although the 78-40 score may argue otherwise, the Lady Lancers played their hearts out against Palomar for their last game of the season. The first quarter was filled with intense competitiveness from PCC as they had an early start, taking up to a 6-point lead. However, with only one sub, the Lancers were only able to keep up their ambitious energy for so long. Pasadena lost their lead at the very end of the quarter, and were unable to recover.

“The game was fast-paced. We didn’t really have that many people playing anyways, so there was only so much that 6 players can do. And considering that the sub is a power-forward, you know you can’t really sub out any guards, so that just makes the situation even harder,” said Pasadena center Kimberly Dominguez.

Upon the exit of the season, playing playoff basketball was an experience the Lancers appreciated. This team is a young one, the majority of which hadn’t yet played college basketball playoffs. Players only wish their team would have been in the right health in their return to playoffs.

“They were definitely beatable. If we would’ve had all our players from the beginning, and everyone healthy, it would’ve definitely been a different game. But overall, it was pretty cool. It was exciting going to the playoffs for the first time,” said Dominguez. “Especially since last year, we had a really bad season and didn’t even qualify for playoffs. This year, you know, beating a ranked team and actually having a good season and then making it to playoffs was something.”

With a team so young, nerves were high going into their first playoff game. Even so, participating in such a tournament after a difficult two years was a highlight in itself.

“After last season, it was definitely really exciting to be in playoffs. But, at the same time, I think everyone was nervous about it. Going into it, we were really prepared, so in that aspect, we were ready to compete. Overall, I think it was really exciting for everyone,” said team manager Michelle Mirzakhanian.

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