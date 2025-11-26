Share:

In Pasadena’s matchup against Glendale Community College, the weather rained on Pasadena’s parade as they took a 92-80 loss in the 8th Skip Robinson Classic Event on Saturday, November 15th. There was a lot of touch and go between the two teams competing to claim victory. Throughout the entirety of the game, GCC was one-upping PCC every time Pasadena would score a point, Glendale would score more points, taking the lead the entire game.

Pasadena seemed to have an early start with Julian Thompkins scoring a 3-pointer less than one minute into the game. However, the start of the first half went back and forth as the lead often changed between Glendale and Pasadena. Once the Vaqueros had a 4-point lead with the score at 9-5, they kept the lead as the Lancers were unable to recover. Although PCC managed to put themselves at only 1-point and 2-point deficits, the Vaqueros kept their composure and would score right back. GCC had a 9-point lead by the end of the first half with a score of 53-44. PCC would need to do better than simply match Glendale’s intensity to win this game.

The Vaqueros would go into the second half of the quarter simply outsourcing PCC as they took as much as a 17-point lead within the first 6 minutes of the half. PCC wasn’t able to recuperate as they fell short by at least 10 points for the rest of the game. Glendale ended the game with a 12-point lead and a score of 92-80.

What cost Pasadena the game was the starting lineup not pulling its weight. The bench players outscored their own starters by 14 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore guard Brandin Jackson was the scoring leader of the game as a bench player, while Freshman wing Gavin Hollins-Law was the rebound leader of the game, also coming off the bench. Both had more minutes in the game as two starters as well.

Sophomore guard Darrius Freeman scored 14 points and had 7 assists, all while playing a total of 34 minutes. Freeman reflected on the game and revealed his plans to improve the team.

“Yes, I’m a little bit more selfless, more focused on playing for one another and not our own personal goals. I think it is something we can focus on, but it’s all stuff we can fix, so I’m not too worried. We will get to practice this weekend, and we’ll fix it,” said Freeman.

Demetrius Freeman, a parent of guard Darrius Freeman, was waiting inside the gym’s hall and shared what he thought happened during the game and offered insight into how to improve in future games.

“They can improve on their transition defense and offense. I thought those aspects of the game is where we kind of got beat by Glendale,” said Freeman.

An engaged spectator, Stanford Toh, commented on the game results, sharing his input on what he observed throughout the game and how PCC’s basketball team could improve.

“I think that PCC played well, but Glendale had better shooters. And I guess towards the end of the game, PCC just lost the team game. They went for individual play. I guess that they could have a better mental mindset, like you have to focus on the team plan, just don’t end up playing individually, I guess,” said Toh.

With the scoring leaders of the game being mostly bench players, maybe what PCC needs is a rearrangement of the starting lineup. PCC’s next matchup is against El Camino on November 21, where they will be able to experiment with players until they have a solid and successful team.

