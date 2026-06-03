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A college student endures the weight of endless assignments and exams on their shoulders in pursuit of higher education. An athlete pushes the limits of their body and tackles a physically demanding practice schedule. A parent takes on the most important task of all: nurturing, raising, and becoming a role model for their child.

After a seven-year hiatus from sidelining injuries and personal struggles, Celine Bolton-Ford reenters Pasadena City College (PCC), resuming her athletic career on the women’s basketball team while balancing all three roles of a parenting student-athlete.

Bouncing back, Bolton-Ford returned with an outstanding comeback season of fall 2025 and spring 2026, earning her the Student-Athlete Achievement Award along with a $1000 scholarship.

“My PCC chapter, I would not have imagined this to end on a better chapter at all,” said Bolton-Ford.

Rather than making a simplified decision based on a student’s academic and athletic performance, the Student-Athlete Achievement Award celebrates decorated athletes who have demonstrated perseverance in the face of life’s obstacles.

Nominated by athletic counselors Cassandra Lanier and Matthew Williams from PCC Athletic Zone, they believed her story was one of pure resilience. The counselors have been by Bolton-Ford’s side supporting her throughout her athletic and academic career as she works towards her degree in kinesiology & social behavior sciences.

“Her optimism stood out where sometimes I would be looking at her [and say] ‘Hey, we got to be real about this. Is this something you can do?’ Her answer was [always] yes,” said Williams.

It was Lanier’s efforts that provided this opportunity to Bolton-Ford, by overseeing her nomination application, the letters of recommendations, and personal statement. Lanier saw in Bold-Ford’s personal statement just how far she has come.

“Her story, the thing that resonated the most was just her transformation,” said Lanier. “From when she first got here in 2019 as an 18 year old until now moving forward with her career.”

Bolton-Ford intends to use her scholarship funds for her move to Texas, where she will be transferring to further her education and basketball career.

Her journey to success was far from linear. During her first time at PCC in 2017, Bolton-Ford struggled to succeed as an athlete due to being in an abusive relationship with her daughter’s father at the time.

“We lived supposedly a life that I could think I could make, yet I had to have that realization that I was sitting there, putting way more [effort] forth— that I was forcing [a relationship],” said Bolton Ford.

After accepting she needed stability in order to be the best support system for her child, Bolton Ford spent her multi-year hiatus ending her relationship with her daughter’s father, independently moving to a different state with her daughter, and enrolling in trade school to become a surgical technician.

Despite her new life, Bolton-Ford was unsatisfied, feeling as though her professional pursuits centered around the expectations and external validation of family members. Separated from basketball and PCC, Bolton-Ford reflected on what she really wanted, admitting to herself that she didn’t need to live a life based on how others thought she should as a young mom. PCC’s pull on her ultimately led her back.

“I was like, ‘You have a sport that you love, and you have a coach that’s still bothering you on your phone.?Why not try again?” said Bolton-Ford. “PCC is an amazing school, and so coming back here at 23 years old … was a choice… for me to choose [me and my daughter].”

In letting go of the judgments of others, Bolton-Ford’s reentry into PCC shaped her into the role model she wanted to be for herself and her daughter. As a nontraditional student, she found peace in moving at her own pace as long as she is continually striving toward her goals.

“I learned from [Bolton-Ford] that even being in a rough position, that’s no excuse to continue that route. You can always turn things around if you really work for it,” said Kimberly Dominguez, Bolton-Ford’s teammate.

Next to Bolton-Ford following her reentry, were her younger basketball teammates, who continuously inspired her with their passion and strategy in the game.

“This past season’s girls, I think, are my saving grace,” said Bolton-Ford. “You can see the love they have for the sport itself, and I appreciated that tremendously. There was no other team I could’ve wanted to play with this year.”

Additionally, helping Bolton-Ford along the way were her parents, who assisted in caring for her daughter when needed so she could focus on school and athletics.

“I am now creating a history physically for my daughter to see the fact that though she was staying with my parents… we have a pathway of growth and a pathway of achievements [where she can see how] ‘I didn’t forget about you. No, I did not leave you. This was all for you.”

While Bolton-Ford has always valued school, whether through trade school or community college, having her daughter alongside her throughout her educational journey solidified her view of education as a means of upward mobility and motivated her to set an academic example out of herself.

“[My daughter] gave me the idea and the true understanding of being a student athlete,” said Bolton-Ford. “Giving her an image that she can actually be proud of, rather than just her saying that I’m her mom…. [means] having a structure, a generational structure that I can build for her.”

As Bolton-Ford moves on after PCC, she will continue being one of the oldest among her peers. However, in building trust with herself and prioritizing her wants, Bolton-Ford no longer allows her past & relationship with doubt to define her future.

“Though I’m older [surrounded] by younger people, that it’s okay [as long as I] choose what’s right for myself… then that’s all worth it,” said Bolton Ford. “Being able to understand that [doubts] are temporary, I have the choice to make my success permanent.”

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