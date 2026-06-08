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PCC alumni Anthony Gonzalez has been named the head coach of the school’s softball team, rebuilding the program after a hiatus this past season due to a lack of a coach and a home diamond. Now both practices and games will be held at Jefferson Park, Pasadena.

Gonzalez played for PCC’s baseball team during the 2015 season as a first baseman and went on to play at the University of Laverne.

“I was at PCC with Coach Pat McGee’s baseball team, his first year there,” Gonzalez said. “I played there (Laverne) for two years; I met my wife there.”

With years of baseball experience under his belt, Gonzalez’s transition to coaching softball was relatively unhindered.

“The game’s a lot quicker in softball, so you just gotta be more aware of some things, but as far as the overall game itself and coaching, it’s the same deal man,” Gonzalez said. “It’s building relationships, having open communication with the players, and the girls do a really good job.”

Gonzalez reflects on his time at Mt. SAC, particularly the culture he and the team there maintained with respect for the game, which he hopes to continue at PCC.

“One thing at Mt. SAC is we’re very structured, we do a lot of things in a detailed manner and that’s kind-of exactly how I like things as a coach too, very time-oriented, very detailed, the girls from tying their shoes, their shoelaces, to their shirts tucked in, to wearing the appropriate attire, it’s all part of the game man,” he said. “So it’s just something culture-wise that I’ve always been a part of. That’s how it was over at Mt. SAC, and that’s the culture I want to bring to PCC.”

Formalities and tradition are important to a sports team’s structure because they require a little extra energy to honor, and being well presented even for casual practices leads to a display of good sportsmanship at games and wherever the players find themselves.

“There’s a lot of things in a softball lineup that you can’t do in a baseball lineup, there’s different moves, and there’s different substitutions that you can go ahead and do in softball that in baseball, it wouldn’t be allowed.”

Gonzalez references the game of softball having a designated player paired with a flex player, which differs from baseball’s designated hitter to pitcher dynamic and also demands more strategic calls.

Despite the season not beginning until 2027, training is year-round, so Gonzalez has already been persistent with recruiting in order to have a full team as soon as possible.

“I have seven committed players at the moment, some pending,” he said. “I’ve already met with them, I’ve brought them to the school, I’ve already started getting them on board with the process.”

Those interested in joining the Lancer softball team can submit a new recruit form available on PCC’s sports and home pages.

“It’s my job to get us there,” said Gonzalez. “It came full circle; I’m back at PCC, so I’m going to work on that, get it done n’ knock it out.”

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