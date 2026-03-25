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Coming off a 4-game win streak, the Lancers were feeling unstoppable, winning by a combined score of 56-18, with 3 out of 4 games having double-digit runs scored. But Golden West came to Jackie Robinson Field with Mike Tomlin, “we do not care” energy. On the hot March 17th afternoon, what looked to be a matchup between two powerhouse teams with potential to light up the scoreboard was only a flicker.

The Rustlers didn’t wait long to get on the scoreboard, hitting a home run into left field that would score 2 runners before spectators could find shade to sit in. The Lancers would answer after a bunt from Omar Cisneros, a single from Xiovany Ochoa, and Joaquin Salcedo getting hit by a pitch. Kyle Ly was able to drive a run in with the sac groundout that brought Cisneros home, making the score 1-2, and it looked to be a slugfest. Golden West would keep the tempo up, getting around 2 runs in the 2nd inning to increase the lead by 3. PCC wouldn’t follow up with any runs, as everyone slowly realized how prepared this Golden West team is for today.

“Kind of just came out flat straight out, hitting wasn’t fast. Pitching wasn’t great,” said infielder Logan Parker.

Pasadena would continue to struggle with pitching in the third inning; every pitch was closely watched. The Rustlers weren’t easily fooled; they would tack on another 3 runs in the third, making the score 1-7 in their favor. The Lancers, on the other hand, couldn’t get any hits to fall anywhere other than an opposing glove. Whether it was fair or foul; if it was in the air, Rustlers were running for it, doing anything and everything to get PCC out, and it was working. Inning after inning, the Rustlers were increasing the gap and taking advantage of PCC swapping out pitchers.

“Wednesday’s pitching was awful at the front end of the game, just like today, right? Our starter gives up a ton of runs before we can blink….We gotta be courageous enough to throw strikes,” said head coach Pat McGee about pitching struggles. “Because guys who aren’t courageous, they bounce the ball, they avoid contact. ?I mean, it’s nine against one.”

The Lancers would finally go an inning without giving up a run in the 6th, but at this point, the Rustlers already had a whopping 9 runs, leaving PCC trailing by 8. Although the Lancers have made some crazy comebacks under coach Pat McGee, this one seemed to have Infinity War-level odds against them. The Rustlers went back to work, getting another run in the 7th, seemingly hitting everything that crossed the plate. Golden West would get 2 more in the 8th, making the score 1-12 going into the bottom of the 8th. The looks in the crowd showed defeated faces, but in the dugout, there was still hope in the Lancers’ eyes. Joey Ramos would get on base due to a fielder’s choice, and Logan Parker would bring Ramos home with a single to left field, giving the Lancers hope for a comeback. That would soon be squashed at the top of the 9th when Rustlers scored 4 runs to push the lead to Neptune with a 16-2 lead. At the bottom of the 9th, it would take a miracle for the Lancers to make a comeback, and it looked like it just might. Josh Ibarra, Jacob Escamilla, and Joaquin Salcedo would both get walked with 2 outs, and Joey Ramos would step up to the plate. The pitch sailed off Ramos into left field, scoring a run and making everyone think: Could they really pull off the comeback of a lifetime? The answer is no, the last out quickly followed, making the final score 3-16, Rustlers.

Although this wasn’t the best showing for the Lancers, a lot can be taken away from this game. The Lancers showcased their strong ambition in their defeat, playing to their best ability until the very last out. As a young team, sometimes a loss like this is exactly what you need. Pasadena also endured the almost 100 degree weather, thanks to the athletic trainers.

“So the 1st thing we do is we have the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) out here to calculate the temperature, humidity, wind speed, and direct sunlight rays to make sure that it’s safe for us to play. If we hit a specific number on the wet ball, we’ll actually cancel games or end our practices. or limit the amount of time that there can be out in the exposure to the sun,” said PCC Athletic Trainer Habib Topjian when asked about the preparations for baseball players at game time.

The Lancers have one more game against Golden West in this series, and they will look to bounce back.

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