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Playoff hopes for PCC stayed alive as they took down first place El Camino Warriors, showcasing offensive consistency by scoring in every inning after the first coming out with a 11-8 win. The victory was critical to PCC’s playoff push as they continue fighting for a playoff spot as the regular season comes to a close.

The offense remained steady throughout the game for PCC as they scored at least 1 run in every inning after a slow 1st. The game started off with no runs scored in the 1st inning but PCC would strike first during the 2nd inning to open the scoring. El Camino would respond by scoring 2 in the 3rd inning and having an explosive 5th inning in which they scored 5 runs. The Lancers would enter the 6th inning trailing 7-4 looking to rally back with a big inning.

That was when Joaquin Salcedo answered the three run deficit by hitting a three run homerun to tie the game. PCC held the Warriors scoreless in the 6th, leading to a fresh tie game going into the 7th.

“I felt like we were just waiting to explode for one moment,” Salcedo said. “We were fighting, it definitely electrified us but man we were in it the whole game.”

The Lancers would give up a run in the top of the 7th leading to them trailing again. Salcedo would tie the game again which was followed by Logan Parker driving in the go ahead run with a single & by Issac Ton providing PCC with an insurance run heading into the 8th.

“When we get a run like that it just completely brings everyone together and really invested into the moment and I feel like ever since that I knew we were going to win it because everyone’s invested,” said Parker.

The victory came from a place of team work where the Lancers ten runs came from six different players the long at bats let the lancers get into the El Camino bullpen early with El Camino starter Adrian Pineda leaving the game with eight batters walked in just 4.1 innings

“The bullpen is the weakest part of their team and we got to that early so when they went ahead I wasn’t really scared … because of the at bats we were having and then we just wore them down,” said coach Pat McGee

The Lancers are in the playoff hunt where they have two more games to prove that they are playoff worthy, one against El Camino on the road and the other against LA Pierce at home.

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