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After battling through a season filled with growth and adjustments, Pasadena City College baseball secured a playoff spot for the eighth straight season and is heading into the postseason with confidence.

The Lancers finished the regular season strong, winning 8 of their last 10 games as the team continued to improve throughout the year. Head coach Pat McGee said the biggest difference from the beginning of the season to now has been the team’s growth.

“I think without a doubt the growth that these kids made from Game 1 to Game 40,” McGee said. “At the first game of the season, we weren’t that good, and we had a lot of work to do.”

The season did not start easily for PCC. The team didn’t have its own field on campus, so players had limited practice time before opening the season against Cypress. Even with a rough start, the players found their rhythm as the season progressed. McGee credited the team’s hard work, coachability, and trust in the process for helping turn the season around.

“These guys worked hard, coachable, they’re passionate, and I think they grew more than any team that I’ve had,” McGee said. “We were 6 and 9 at one point, and I think we went seventeen and 8 the rest of the way.”

McGee said the team’s younger roster took time to adjust throughout the season, but players eventually found their rhythm and confidence later in the year.

For shortstop Omar Cisneros, the pressure of the postseason does not feel much different from what the team already experiences near the end of the regular season. Players noted that the team is focused on treating playoff games the same way they approached the regular season, instead of making it feel bigger than it is.

“These past, like, I’d say 9, 12 games of the regular season kind of felt like the playoffs for us,” Cisneros said. “Still keeping the same mentality and not really making any game bigger than it needs to be.”

Players also said team chemistry has been one of the biggest reasons for their success this year. Cisneros described the atmosphere around the team as competitive while still supportive, with players always pushing each other to improve. Joaquin Salcedo, the catcher and first baseman, added that the team’s close relationships helped create a strong environment to play.

“The atmosphere is always intense,” Salcedo said. “We take practice seriously. We take game day seriously. But on top of that, the relationships within this team is what makes us so cohesive.”

As the postseason begins, McGee said the focus is not on changing anything, but continuing to play the same style of baseball that got them there in the first place.

“We prepare for this all year long,” McGee said. “We practice with intensity. We prepare with intensity so that when you get into an actual game, it’s actually easier.”

McGee also confirmed pitcher John Bracamonte will start on the mound because of the consistency he has shown throughout the season. He said Bracamonte has been one of the team’s most reliable pitchers and someone who stays calm during high-pressure moments.

Although the Lancers know the postseason will bring tougher competition, players said the confidence comes from seeing how much the team has improved throughout the season.

“If you go back and look at every game from game one on, you’ve always seen a lot of progression from every single person on the field,” Cisneros said. “I think we’re going to do a great job in the playoffs with the guys we have.”

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