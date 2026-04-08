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The Lancers suffered a humiliating, season-worst, 19-6 loss to Mt. San Antonio last Thursday, and dropped the series to fall back to .500 on the year.



The game started on a chilly, gloomy, Thursday afternoon at Brookside Park, with the Lancers looking for revenge after a heartbreaking 9-8 overtime loss on Tuesday.

“It makes us just want to beat them more,” said pitcher Landon Encheff on Tuesday’s loss. “We know they’re beatable, we had it in the bag.”

“They didn’t earn Tuesday, we gave it to them,” said head coach Pat McGee, the whole team clearly reeling from a frustrating loss and were angsty to get another chance at redemption.

Cool winds breezed over the field in what was a pivotal match to even up the series, but as the clouds cleared up and the sun started to beat down, the Lancers defense began to fall apart, starting with their lackluster pitching.

The Lancers were shorthanded Thursday, without starting pitcher Jonathan Bracamonte, and spent the whole afternoon searching for an answer to their pitching woes.

“We had no pitching going into the game, there was some hangover from Tuesday,” said head coach McGee.

PCC rotated between six different pitchers in their nine innings, with multiple substitutions mid-inning as the team tried to find any sense of rhythm in a game that quickly slipped away.

While the first two innings were managed well by the shorthanded Lancers, the game broke up for San Antonio in the third inning and they never looked back. Third baseman Adrian Oseguera led the team with 2 runs on the day, while infielder Gabe Martinez had a team-high 2 RBI’s.

While the Lancers offense struggled to get into a comfortable groove, there were no answers for their gashed and bleeding defense, and by the final innings, the game was already out of reach.

“I think if we play good baseball, we’ll win, or have another tight game,” said right fielder Luke Bauer on the prospects of their final game versus San Antonio.



The Lancers would unfortunately go on to lose another close game on Saturday, suffering a 3-2 loss and completing San Antonio’s sweep.

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