The Lancers won the Golden State Bowl on the eventful afternoon of Saturday, November 22, against Cypress, as they went neck-and-neck for the entirety of the game.

Pasadena had a very early start in the 1st quarter, thanks to quarterback Xavier Buckles. After an incredible 47-yard pass to wide receiver Aiden Wood, Buckles rushed a total of 6 yards in 3 plays to put the very first points of the game on the board. PCC’s defense seemed unstoppable after linebacker Coleman Morning deflected two passes from Citrus’ quarterback, and a fumble recovery by defensive back Kim Aseh gave Pasadena possession of the ball once again. Buckles danced his way back to the end zone after completing pass after pass, and extending PCC’s lead to 14-0.

Coming into the 2nd quarter, Citrus somehow managed to match Pasadena’s offensive capability. After making a field goal attempt at the 41-yard line, Citrus had 3 points on the board and got their heads back in the game. Pasadena’s possession was cut short after Citrus’ Jacob Cox intercepted the ball, followed by a 15-yard penalty on Pasadena for sideline interference. Just moments after, Citrus’ quarterback, Brian J. Salazar, completed a 44-yard pass into the end zone and putting Citrus at only a 4-point deficit. Pasadena’s possession was once again intercepted, giving Citrus only 50 yards away from taking the lead, which was only one minute away. Citrus’ first play of the possession was a 48-yard pass, and once again, an insane touchdown which put Citrus in the lead at 17-14 and silenced any further scores until the 2nd half of the game.

“Coach Tuck has his saying, CTC, control the controllables. So, I keep in mind to just control what I can control and allow everyone to do their thing, and we’ll be fine,” said #31 Desi Valdes when asked how the team keeps the momentum when games are close like Citrus.

The Lancers went into the 2nd half with one thing in mind: to take back the lead. All within the first 12 seconds of the 3rd quarter, running back Noah Triplett had a 74-yard touchdown fresh off of kickoff, putting PCC back in the lead at 21-17. This would be the only score of the 3rd quarter, and the tension from the 14 minutes and 48 seconds had built up. The 4th quarter was an absolute showdown.

Pasadena extended its lead even further at the start of the 4th with a touchdown from running back Dom Ezeonye. However, Citrus had a quick response as Lorenza Simmons’ 22-yard touchdown would put them back in the game at a 4-point deficit once again. The stakes were too high, and the Lancers weren’t going to allow their season to end in a loss. Ethan Hubble bought Pasadena some insurance points with his 22-yard touchdown, putting PCC at a 35-24 lead. If Citrus was going to make a comeback, the time was now. Citrus wasn’t going to settle for a loss and made their second touchdown of the quarter, putting them only 5 points behind Pasadena at a 35-30 score. Pasadena had 6 minutes to hold the line, and hold the line they did. For the rest of the game, the Lancers used up every second on the clock to its fullest, and once Citrus was back in possession of the ball, they had 5 seconds left. The clock ran out, and Pasadena became victors once again, this time of the Golden State Bowl, as a rainbow graced the sky over the champions.

“I think the biggest part of winning that game was the momentum after big plays. So, I could say specifically, Noah Triplett running from endzone to endzone, you know, that was a huge play in keeping us going,” said #63 Raymond Marshall. “It really just brings the whole team up, and that’s definitely a big point of winning that game.”

Pasadena has remained a very well-performing team these past two seasons, and it’s no wonder why. Their mentality and determination to win speak above all, thanks to the head coach, Robert Tucker, for teaching them how to maintain their stability.

“We just try to win every second of the day, do the best we can in every aspect. We just take it day by day, game by game, practice by practice, play by play,” said #47 Cedric Allen II. “We don’t let ourselves get too high, we don’t let ourselves get too low, we always wanna keep that consistent level.”

