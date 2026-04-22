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After suffering 3 straight losses, PCC’s baseball team reclaimed their glory with a comeback win at home against LA Harbor thanks to a walkoff single from Joaquin Salcedo.

Coming into their game against the La Harbor Seahawks, the Lancers were in desperate need of not just a win, but a strong showing on the pitching mound. The game started strongly on the mound for the Lancers with a 1-2-3 inning.

The second inning wasn’t as quick and easy as the first for pitcher AJ Flores. After 2 hits and a stolen base, the Seahawks hit a sacrifice bunt to put them in the lead 1-0. The Lancers responded quickly at the plate as Logan Parker brought Issac Ton home with a double, tying the game 1-1.

At the top of the 3rd inning, Flores was challenged once again. The Seahawks expeditiously hit a double to start the inning, followed by a walk and a sac bunt to advance the runners to second and third. That wasn’t it for the pitching troubles; another batter got walked, loading the bases with only one out. A single to center field brought in 2 runners for the Seahawks and gave them the lead 3-1, with 2 runners still on base. Another single to left field brought in the runner on third, extending the lead to 4-1 in the 3rd.

The Lancers needed a spark on the bats if they wanted to keep this game within reach. The Seahawks had pitching troubles of their own with Omar Cisneros and Xiovany Ochoa getting walked consecutively. Chris Torres would cut the lead to 4-2 after hitting a single to right field, bringing Cisneros home and advancing Ochoa to third. A wild pitch granted Ochoa just enough time to steal home and get another run for the Lancers to end the third inning down by 1.

After giving up another run in the 4th inning, the Lancers made a pitching change. Alex Valencia took the mound with a rusty start, giving up a run, but quickly got the Lancers out of the inning, down 6-3. Valencia pitched the next 4 innings straight without giving up a run. The Lancer’s offense also went silent up until the 8th inning.

The bases were loaded after a walk-hit-walk sequence from the Seahawks, setting the Lancers up in perfect scoring position. After the Seahawks made their second pitching change, Joaquin Salcedo was the next Lancer to get hit by a pitch, giving the Lancers a run. The score was now 6-4 with bases still loaded, and Logan Parker was up to bat. Parker would keep his poise at the plate and get walked, bringing in another run for the Lancers, making the score 6-5 going into the top of the 9th.

“We didn’t play very well early,” said coach Pat McGee. “We didn’t play good defense; we had a number of errors.?The strength of this team is always our defense. We dropped the ball at first base on a takeoff. ?So we did some things that were uncharacteristic and gave them a lot of early momentum.”

Alex Valencia stepped back on the mound to try and close out the top of the 9th as quickly as possible. A pop fly gave the first out, both dugouts going crazy, each pitch carrying more weight than the one before it. A single would be hit, but a clutch double play from the infield would get the last two outs and bring the Lancers one inning closer to the comeback.

“I came in with, like, gotta attack these, attack the hitters,” said pitcher Alex Valencia. “I got my defense behind me, so I have trust in my defense that I can throw a strike to the hitters and get outs.”

In the bottom of the 9th, being down by only one run, the Lancers were eager for victory. Cisneros was walked after watching each pitch with eagle eyes. Looking to close the game, Hayden Nelson seemed to be shivering in his boots. He would throw another pitch and hit another Lancer. The Seahawks would change pitchers for the 5th time in 2 innings, trying to make the Lancers swing and get some form of a strike. The pitching change would prove unsuccessful as another two walks would bring Cisneros home, tying the game 6-6.

Only one run was needed to complete the comeback; the Lancers had bases loaded. Joaquin Salcedo came up to the plate, shoulders high, ready to make his mark. Swinging on the first pitch, Salcedo hit the ball towards the shortstop. As Salcedo crossed first, the ballpark became silent, waiting for the umpire’s decision. “SAFE,” he exclaimed as the Lancers rushed Salcedo and rejoiced that the comeback was complete, ending the score 7-6.

“Every game is a big game, we’re used to this situation,” said Jaqouin Salcedo, catcher for PCC. “I mean, every game has at least two moments that are huge. ?Like, every game feels like a playoff game with this team. We just carry the same energy throughout the season, so that when the situation comes, it’s not too much for us, we’re used to it.”

This comeback win for the Lancers proved that when the game gets close, the Lancers can rely on their bullpen to keep the score manageable, and give the offense an opportunity to be great. With a 16-15 overall record and a 9-7 conference record, the Lancers will need to win out to compete in the conference finals.

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