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The Lancers entered Saturday’s matchup against LA Pierce continuing their fight for a playoff spot as a win would clinch a playoff berth. PCC went on to dominate the Brahmas in an 11-5 victory as the team collectively fired on all cylinders, blasting their way into the playoffs.

PCC immediately gained the momentum as starting pitcher Alex Valencia started the game by striking out LA’s leadoff hitter, followed by two quick outs to retire the side. The Lancers got their offense going quickly in the first as leadoff hitter Omar Cisneros ripped a single into right field, providing pressure on the bases right away. Pasadena struck first to begin the scoring, a feeling they’d get very familiar with as the game went along, slowly piling on runs ensuring an LA comeback wasn’t probable.

On the pitching side of the game Alex Valencia proved to be borderline unhittable, tossing 7 innings of 1 run baseball while striking out 5 hitters. Valencia showcased his commitment to attacking the Brahmas lineup as he would only allow 1 walk and 1 hit up until the 7th inning, never straying away from his game plan.

“Knowing that it’s 9 (defenders) against 1 hitter, I’ll just attack the hitters by throwing strikes, staying ahead, and trusting my defense,” Valencia said. “They (LA Pierce) just had a long week, they traveled to Santa Barbara, so just attack the hitters and trust my defense, that’s usually what’s been helping me.”

The Lancers received an exemplary pitching performance as they head into the playoffs, a positive trend they hope to follow after facing pitching struggles throughout the season. As notable as the pitching was this game, the offensive explosion that was on display put this game out of reach by the 4th inning. The lancers lineup would tally 12 hits on top of the 11 runs, rallying early on to have a big 2nd inning in which they scored 3 runs.

The hitting production was led by designated hitter Joaquin Salcedo’s stellar game where he went a perfect 4 for 4 with 3 rbi’s and a stolen base. Salcedo increased his team leading rbi total to 42 on the season and is 1 hit away from breaking 100 hits in his PCC career.

For the team, each game gets treated with a sense of desire and commitment to win. Any potential pressure they might feel gets turned into an opportunity for them to do their best, which contributed a big part to this win.

“Every game is like a playoff game here, it’s not pressure that we face, it’s opportunity,” Salcedo said. “We’re always trying to do our best and there’s never any added pressure.”

As the Lancers entered the game, it would be only the second time this season where they would have to play 3 days in a row, a challenge they would have no problem overcoming. The team came off a hard fought series against El Camino where they dropped the rubber match in a tough 7-0 loss on Friday. On top of that loss they had also played 7 games in the last 9 days. The fatigue and exhaustion was there, but the results they were able to produce on Saturday made those feelings unnoticeable.

“They were tired, I was tired, I think it was 7 games in 9 days so yeah they’re tired,” coach Pat McGee said. “I was proud of the way they (PCC) concluded, this is the most games they’ve ever played in a season.”

Coming off a statement win like this, PCC now moves into a playoff mindset as they come in as the 3rd seed in their bracket, right behind Cypress and Citrus. Throughout the season the Lancers have proven to be able to contend with the higher ranked teams as they’ve improved as the games went on.

“I’m proud of them, I think this is probably one of the most improved teams that I’ve ever had in this program,” McGee said. “They earned this and they deserved it, when things looked most bleak, they were coached up and they did a good job.”

PCC’s first playoff matchup is against the #2 seed Cypress, playing this Friday at 11 am at Citrus. The team looks to play spoiler and carry the momentum from this win to take down the #1 and #2 seeds and advance to the next round.

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