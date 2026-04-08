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After a home loss, all a team wants is to get their “getback”, a chance to prove that the win was a fluke. PCC’s badminton team defeated the De Anza Mountain Lions 11-10 in their first matchup of the season, following a state championship win over PCC the year before. It looked like PCC had gotten their getback, but with one more matchup in the season left on April 1, at PCC’s gym, the Mountain Lions would look for their chance to even the score.

“I know we’re gonna have a hard time, because the first time we met them, they sat out their best players,” said head coach Jennifer Ho. “So I knew we were gonna play a better team than before”.

The game would be delayed after the Mountain Lions showed up late, but as the saying goes, you can’t rush greatness. After warming up, the Mountain Lions would get right to work in the singles. While PCC had the upper hand in their first matchup, the Mountain Lions came out clawing immediately in their second matchup. Smacking the shuttlecock quickly back and forth, making the Lancers delirious, hitting the shuttle cock over the shoulder, no look, you name it. The Lancers would try to fight back, with Thuw Tran winning an intense one-on-one matchup that featured a continuous rally for what felt like forever, both players swinging their rackets back and forth with precision. After winning 22-20 in the first set, Tran would make easy work in the second, with a score of 21-12. Unfortunately, she would be the only Lancer able to take down her Mountain Lion, as the Lancers would lose all other singles matches, leaving them in a huge deficit going into the doubles matches.

When asked about her singles match, Thuw Tran said, “Good, good, good. But I have to improve now, and with the assistance of the team, I can be productive.”

The doubles wouldn’t yield better results for the Lancers, as the Mountain Lions assembled duos on par with Mario and Luigi, with unmatched chemistry. The Lions moved in sync, as if performing a choreographed dance to hypnotize the Lancers into making mistakes, and it was working. As the young Lancer team tried to fight off the Mountain Lions, two groups managed to defang some of them. Linh Tran and Sau-Lan Yang would dominate their three sets after narrowly losing the first, 16-21. The duo would power up like Goku and Vegeta after the fusion dance, getting into a combined rhythm that was unmatched. They would go on to win the next 2 sets in a row, 21-14 and 21-13. Tiffany Nguyen and Yoon Noe would also take down a pair of Mountain Lions, moving in tandem like Batman and Robin to win their last two sets with scores of 21-19 and 21-12. But once again, the Mountain would overtake the Lancers to win all other doubles matches.

“De Anza is definitely, you know, a hard team,” said Sau-Lan Yang. “It was a bit rough, but I feel like I had fun, I did my best, and I’m always excited to play with them.”

The Lancers would lose the match 15-6; even with this loss, the season is hopeful. With only 2 losses this season and 2 games left, winning out could put the Lancers back in contention for the conference title. Even with a team of 7 out of 20 players being freshmen, coach Ho is one of the best in the business, and if history has shown anything, it’s that coach Ho can coach anyone to become a great badminton player at PCC.

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