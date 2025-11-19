Share:

PCC’s women’s soccer team has sniffed success, but never got to fulfill their dream of state champs. This season, dreams could become reality. This year, the soccer team has shown its defensive prowess in the backline, along with the great wall of Yui, in combo with their fast-paced hard hard-hitting offense all season. All of the momentum throughout the season has led to this moment to secure a state championship.

To get to the state playoffs, PCC played 3 SCC tournament games in just one week. After a legacy game, Alexandra Lopez assisted or scored on all 4 goals against East LA, giving the Lancers the win 4-0. The next game was against Mount SAC, which proved to be a tough opponent after a long game. PCC lost 4-1 and would have to fight for 3rd place and a chance for the state playoffs. The team was a familiar foe, Cerritos College. A team that the Lancers tied with earlier in the season, and PCC was ready to avenge themselves. At Robinson Stadium on a gloomy night, the Lancers knew they would have to fight for their chance to win. The Lancers came out swinging from the kick-off, scoring at only 1:30 into the game, and the tempo didn’t stop there. The Lancers outmatched Cerritos in every aspect, not letting any cross passes through, protecting the wall of Yui, all while attacking the Falcons from every offensive angle. You could tell the Lancers were out for blood. After the dust settled, the score was 4-1, and PCC had punched its ticket to the State playoffs.

“It being my freshman season, I think I’m excited. ?And our team is mostly freshmen, so I think it’s a lot of, like, getters. But, like, excitement. Um, I think the season has been very up and down, but it’s just, like, ’cause we haven’t played with each other before. So I definitely feel like we’re gonna do well if we show up, and well, not if we don’t when we show up. I think definitely beating Cerritos, it kind of showed that we can do it, we can get it together, and we get a home game, so good and everything,” said Maxine Scott, freshman forward for the PCC soccer team.

“I think the benefit that we have is that we have a deep bench. So we have enough players that can come off the bench, so I can keep the intensity up that we need. I think that what separates us from some teams is that when our subs come on, they can keep the same standard,” said coach Soelberg, head coach of PCC women’s Soccer

The first game for the Lancers’ playoff run is 11/19 against Palomar, who is making their first playoff appearance in 21 years, and is a top-scoring team coming into the game. The Lancers have been battle-tested all season, and this will be no different. With a win, the Lancers will play the next day to try and keep their hopes alive.

“Satisfying to come back and show them who we really are, and show them how we can really play and just send the message to them, to Cerritos, to everyone else, and that the message right there,” said Adamari Polanco, sophomore midfielder for PCC.

Follow: