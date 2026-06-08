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Last May, Kendyl Rizea was selected as the new head coach for PCC’s women’s basketball, sparking hope for a fresh start as the team enters its rebuilding phase.

Rizea has had an outstanding coaching career, starting as a coach for the International Children’s Games, which is the Olympics for children, where the team went undefeated and became gold medalists. Her career as a college coach is just as strong, having coached at Graceland University, NAIA Peru State College in Nebraska, College of the Desert, and Chaffey College, where she led Chaffey to its first playoff appearance in a decade.

With no returning players, Rizea is left with a clean slate to build her team. As the former head coach of College of the Desert and Chaffey College, Rizea plans to restructure her team with some of her own athletes transferring from Chaffey.

Rebuilding a team from scratch isn’t something Riizea hasn’t accomplished before, as she had the same starting point at Chaffey. With a completely new roster at Chaffey, Rizea was able to take her team to the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regionals by her 4th season.

“We start building the same way that I did at Chaffey when I took over the Chaffey program 4 years ago,” said Rizea. “They had 0 players in the program when I started. ?Fortunately for me, we’re going to have several of the Chaffey players transfer over, and I think that, you know, just really shows what we built at Chaffey, the trust that’s there, that those are players who want to be a part of the program that we’ve been building.”

Rizea has been booked head to toe in recruiting, and really to create the best team possible to restore the champions’ women’s basketball once was. Although Rizea has big shoes to fill, she is up for the challenge and eager to recreate the women’s basketball program.

“Pasadena has a very strong historic women’s basketball powerhouse competition, and so, you know, we want to be able to get back to that and really show people that we have great basketball out here, and our local community can count on us to create a good environment for them,” said Rizea.

A key component in rebuilding this team, and to leave a lasting legacy at a school as athletically historic as PCC, is to build meaningful relationships with the players and coach them to be great players and people.

“I think that we want to set up a program that is attractive to our local high school seniors. A place where they know they’re going to experience competitive basketball. We’re gonna do a lot of winning, we’re gonna do a lot of competing, and building. ?But it’s also a place where they’re gonna really grow as women,” said Rizea. “They’re gonna find what they’re passionate about, and they’re gonna be empowered to explore those avenues.”

To Rizea, forming a great team isn’t only about having a successful season but also about setting her athletes up for successful lives.

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