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Last May, Pasadena City College women’s basketball coach Joe Peron was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame, despite Peron being put on administrative leave at the start of the 2025-2026 season due to an ongoing investigation into his behavior with the team.

Pasadena power forward Kimberly Dominguez and point guard Monica Menzies reported being verbally harassed, having their money stolen, and even being hit by Coach Peron.

It’s commonly known that coaching at the collegiate level often comes with a hard and pushy attitude, with coaches wanting the best out of their athletes and even charging fines against players at the D-1 level, where name, image, and likeness (NIL) money is made.

But the alleged verbal abuse from Coach Peron is more than tough love, and at the junior college sports level, many students aren’t making money and can’t afford to be fined by the coach.

According to Dominguez, the investigation mainly revolved around Coach Peron charging players late and absence fees when they were tardy or had an unexcused absence from practice.

Dominguez reported that players would earn their money back by reaching a certain stat category in-game. However, the team had a notably bad season with a 5-22 record during coach Peron’s last season, meaning that some players weren’t able to make their money back.

Red-shirts were allegedly charged for being late or absent, and were unable to get reimbursed due to the fact that red-shirts do not play in-game, but are rather there to practice with the team to rank up to play in the upcoming season.

Dominguez and Menzies also expressed that Coach Peron made many insensitive comments regarding the players’ religion, race, sexuality, and weight. Peron was an open Christian, and would tell Catholic players that Catholicism is wrong, and would even refer to himself as God.

“There was just a lot of miscommunication, and he does things old-fashioned, and a lot of things that he did got taken out of context,” said Dominguez. “One of our players thought that he was attacking her personally and individually because she was gay.”

Menzies and Dominguez expressed how Peron’s antics were unprofessional, and his making inappropriate comments made them and other players feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

“And then there’s a whole bunch of other cases where he would tell us, like, who’s your daddy?” said Menzies.

Peron’s alleged unprofessionalism as a coach at PCC for the past 29 seasons came as a shock to everyone. However, Peron’s supposed antics didn’t stop at just verbal abuse, with Menzies reporting an instance where Peron hit her on the back of her neck.

“There was one time where he hit me. I had my shirt tucked in the back, and then he told me to pull my shirt down, and he necked me, basically. And I looked at him… I was like, ‘What are you doing?’,” said Menzies.

Even with the allegations and being on administrative leave, Peron was inducted into PCC’s Athletic Hall of Fame with the likes of Jackie Robinson and Jim Wilks. Although PCC has appointed a new head coach, Peron is aiming to return to PCC and continue his work as a professor in the Kinesiology department. Some students have expressed concerns about his possible return, even if it’s not in his former position.

“I’m still scared if I see him, like, what am I gonna do?,” said Dominguez. “I literally wrote the intake form about him, and I just wrote about what he said about my religion and how he would comment about my weight.”

Although Peron is making an effort to return to PCC, many don’t want him to return because of his conduct.

“His reputation is bad just because of his relationships with people. One of his previous players who used to work in the zone… had a bad experience playing under him, and then she worked for the school,” reported Dominguez. “He would just always say that a lot of the staff don’t really like him here.”

Yet, in spite of these allegations, the investigation, and alleged bad relationships with PCC staff, he was still named a Hall of Famer, alongside many greats.

“It’s a big honor to be in the Pasadena City College Hall of Fame with great folks,” said Peron in an interview with the Courier.

When asked to give a statement about his leave, Peron said he was unable to comment due to the investigation as his future status as coach and professor is still being determined.

Last December, the Courier reached out to Jocelyn Stewart, interim PCC spokesperson at the time, for more information on Peron’s dismissal but was told she could not share any information or comments beyond what HR shared due to the situation being an “internal issue.”

Dean of Kinesiology, Dr. Timi Brown, also did not respond to Courier emails requesting comment on the situation.

This story has been updated.

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