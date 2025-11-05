Share:

As the rain subsided and the clouds let through a ray of sun onto the damp track, the men’s soccer team took over the field in complete silence ready to face El Camino on October 14th in hopes of extending their two game winning streak.

As the game was coming to an end, El Camino had a shift of determination that was missing from the Lancers who seemed tired of the quick back and forth passes El Camino’s players used. With every swift touch of the ball from the opposing team, Pasadena’s Lancers scurried further back into their goal post in hopes of defending a scoreless game. With two minutes to spare, on the fourth pass the crowd went silent. One of El Camino’s forwards had taken a shot towards Matthew Gilmore, Pasadena’s goalie in the second half and succeeded because a Lancer defender wrongly anticipated a pass, instead of a goal-making attempt.

“We had the game. One mistake cost us the game so hopefully this doesn’t happen next time,” said Mendoza.

The ball slipped right through Gilmore’s gloves and the once scoreless game turned into a last minute defeat for the Lancers.

PCC’s goalie in the first half, Leo Mendoza, shared the importance of seeing their offense getting opportunities and staying in rhythm before the goal from the box and off the field.

“I think it’s great to see,” said Mendoza. “Because that is how we get back into the game by scoring and if we have more opportunities I feel like we could win the game, but unfortunately this time we didn’t get a goal.”

The last two minutes of the game the Lancers had taken any opportunity they could to try to end the game in a 1 – 1 tie. The determination which was once missing from Pasadena’s offense seemed to ignite as they kept shooting the ball towards the goal whenever they were not being defended.

A corner kick taken by Pasadena had the potential to tie the game but was ultimately blocked by El Camino’s goalie just moments before the game was to end.

PCC’s defense, Joseph Parra, who played last man the first half of the game, spoke on the preparation to staying present in the game despite having multiple substitutions.

“We just have to talk to each other and make sure to guide our defenders,” said Parra. “We’ve been working hard.”

This game is the Lancers second loss of the 14 games they have played so far this season and the 4th consecutive year they have been defeated by El Camino.

Despite being unsuccessful this game, the team did a great job of keeping the match scoreless for as long as they could. Although time was not on the Lancers side, the players gave it all they had in the second half.

PCC’s Assistant Coach, Francisco Cantero, highlighted the down to the wire game played by his Lancers.

“I mean it was a top team. [Until] the last two minutes nothing too dangerous for the whole game,” said Cantero. “We fought hard and we stayed in the zone the whole time. We had our chances so it was a back and forth game.”

Follow: