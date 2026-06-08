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There are few activities freer for some people than traversing fears, especially those of the open air. Many people are terrified of heights, opting out of skydiving or climbing a mountain, even simpler things like climbing a wall. Some schools for younger students have walls like these for students to climb one step at a time and reach new heights. Climbers grip each ledge, pulling themselves up just a bit every time, some unsure if they will make it off the ground. Every ledge and rock they reach reminds them of how far they have to fall but also how far they have gone. Until finally they reach the top, safety harness usually on, and sit at the top feeling like the champion of the world before rappelling down with the ropes.

Pasadena City College wanted to invite students to have experiences like that. PCC has over 80 clubs and organizations, such as creative writing, art club, and book club. But what they have few of on campus are sports clubs. Most clubs are creative, cultural, religious, or academic of some sort, but other than Badminton, the Bouldering club at PCC is one of the few sports clubs at the school.

PCC student Angela Ramirez attended an event once at the club to get a feel for what the sport is.

“I knew what rock climbing was, but I’d never heard of bouldering before. I was hesitant to try at first,” said Ramirez. “I was so afraid I would fall or that I wouldn’t be able to get up on the wall at all, but with the club I was able to go at my pace and lear,n and I had so much fun.”

Bouldering is a sport that stems from rock climbing. However, where those who rock climb may use ropes and harnesses, climb in certain ways, and have the goal of getting to the top, bouldering is different. Instead, it emphasizes rigorous, technical movements that rely on physical strength, balance, and problem-solving skills rather than height. While it may seem more difficult, bouldering is a sport that is possible for people new to rock climbing of all kinds. It requires no previous experience or gear and focuses more on upper-body strength.

PCC student Jake Miller came to an event the club hosted, trying to work on his upper body strength. He has attempted bouldering a few times and is starting to get the hang of it.

“I’m grateful for how accessible it was for me as someone unsure of what they were doing. I remember before when I tried rock climbing, and I would just fall and fall,” said Miller. “But now that I am able to focus on building myself up and I haven’t fallen again yet.”

Bouldering is straightforward, only shoes, chalk, and ground pads. It is about the technical and difficult moves on shorter paths that aren’t too high off the ground, usually less than 15 feet. While rock climbing focuses on endurance, bouldering focuses on power and is often used as training to see if people can scale rock climbing.

“My favorite experience bouldering was probably when I did it for the first time with the club,” said Bouldering club member Sophia Collins. “The few times I had done it by myself before was scary, but having a group supporting you makes it easier.”

The Bouldering club usually hosts climbs at The Post climbing gym in Pasadena. Members of all skill levels are invited and can be taught how to climb. They also host events such as Boulder Bash and more.

“Our goal as a club is to make bouldering more accessible for students so they can branch out, learn a sport and maybe overcome some fear at the same time,” said Advisor Brennan Wallace.

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