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Over 3,000 runners have run the track in California this year, giving a 0.33% chance that a team has a runner in the top 10 in the state. At the Cerritos College Open on February 27th, Anthony Pequeno and Ireja Lauderdale tapped into the speed force and posted times in the 200 and 100-meter events, which put them in the top 10 of the state of California and made the conference clutch their pearls.

Anthony Pequeno and Ireja Lauderdale took the conference by storm as freshmen last year, with Ireja being a part of the 4×100 relay team that got 2nd at the South Coast Conference Championship, running a 48.43, the 9th fastest of that year. Anthony took his talents all the way to the SoCal Championships, where the closest race of his life would be run. After surging around the curve, Anthony was neck and neck with Marcellus Linton from Riverside City. This would continue all the way to the finish line, both runners leaving it all on the track, hoping to earn the honor of champion. They would both cross the finish line at seemingly the same time, but after a photo review, Anthony would get the unfortunate news that he lost by a critical 0.03 seconds. Both Ireja and Anthony looked like threats for the upcoming season, and with the help of head coach Innocent Egbunike and assistant coach Pat Williams, these threats would become lethal.

“They put in the time, work, and effort. When you put in the time and effort and do what you’re supposed to do, you get Good results,” said coach Pat Williams. “Anthony left high school running 22.2. He improved. It’s to improve one second in the sprint, which is rare to do. “

When asked about their talents, coach Egbunike said, “So it’s what you do with your talent that makes a difference, and they’re working hard, and it’s shown. You know, it’s the fruit of their labor. ?They’re listening and doing what they’re asked to do. So that blesses me to see their success.”

This season, both runners have made colossal improvements, with Anthonry breaking his own record in the 200-meter running, a 21.67, which is the 6th fastest in the state, and Ireja running a 12.34 in the 100-meter, which puts her 2nd in the state and makes her the fastest girl in SoCal. These feats by themselves are more than most will see in their entire 4 years of college, but for these two, their race has just begun. Both have their sights set on making it to the state competition and reaching the top of all runners in the state, proving to them and everyone that PCC can run with the best of them.

“My goal is to run 11.3. That 12.3 was nothing,” said Ireja Lauderdale. “I ran that light work, so the best is yet to come.”

“I feel like it’s kind of crazy just seeing what I was doing compared to now. ?I mean, from, like, running 22s, like, about, like, a year ago to now running, like, 21 lows, and then I just hope myself up that I’m dropping it so low, and I’m still finding it crazy that I’m dropping it. I don’t know how I’m dropping, but I’m just… keep amazing myself every single time,” said Pequeno. “Honestly, some of my goals, I know my biggest one is coming up on state, I’m trying to get my get back on that and?I’m shooting for first overall for the 200. I’m trying to finally break 21 to get 20.5 or 6 before I transfer. And also, those are just some of my goals, and not to get injured, either.”

With goals like these, the pair will not only need hard work but also a team, and what better place to be than at PCC under the guidance of coach Pat Williams and coach Innocent Egbunike, a former Olympic athlete. The coaches don’t just coach the team; they run it like a family, bonding with the athletes as if they were their grandkids, but also pushing them to be their best selves on the track, in the classroom, and in life.

“It feels really great. I love my team. I love my coaches, especially my coaches. Both of them,” said Ireja Lauderdale. “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for them. They have a lot of faith in me.”

“It takes a village,” said head coach Innocent Egbuinke when asked what makes this team so good. “Takes a village to bring everybody together, for everybody to succeed. And that being said, when we see them doing well, it gives us the opportunity to celebrate their talents. And that’s what it is, you know? It’s such a blessing to see that everybody’s coming together. This is the most numbers we’ve had on this is a team, and it’s to see everybody coming together, and running well, and, you know, and, I mean, as I said, it takes the village, the trainers, the eligibility, Miss Sarah, Miss Paddy, Miss Jolene, you know, everybody coming together. That’s why we’re celebrating all of them.”

With the support and guidance of Anthony and Ireja, and with the hunger and drive, the pair has to become the best runners in the state. The goals set seem more reachable than ever. Their next test will be on Friday, March 13th, at Orange Coast College, where they will look to break their own records once again to widen the gap in the competition and show just how much better PCC is.

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