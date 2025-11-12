Share:

Reflecting on exactly one year ago, the disappointment from the election results for the US presidency was palpable across PCC’s campus. The heartbreak was there when Pasadena knew what President Trump’s win meant for the community, and what the coming year was going to look like with Project 2025 looming over everyone’s heads.

In the months after that win many of those fears came true, as students were informed by newsletters from Superintendent-President José A. Gómez about immigration, ravaging Eaton fires and the ICE raids happening in our city. PCC braced for impact at the whiplash that was the defunding of education, restrictive immigration policies, and now the loss of SNAP.

Through all this political chaos, Zohran Mamdani’s new win as New York’s mayor feels like it transcends New York. The hope that was sorely needed reached LA despite being a thousand miles away.

For Californians, it wasn’t hard to root for Mamdani. His promises of progressive socialist policies such as freezing rent and universal childcare directly addressed the challenges of the modern age, where the economy has been haywire ever since the global tariffs. It is especially relevant in a place like LA, which shares a similar cost-of-living crisis as New York. Both places cost $3529 per month and $3143 per month according to Salary.com respectively.

In addition to Mamdami’s fresh policy propositions, it is rejuvenating to have an elected official who’s closer in age to his average constituent, than closer to the average age of retirement. Unlike President Trump, who mistook a dementia screening test for an IQ test just last month.

At the same time, Mamdani’s immense internet presence during his campaign was an energizing force for those who watched his debates and social media posts, and a sign to the old guard that the tired tactics the democratic party has relied on no longer work and have been out of touch. Instead of Kamala Harris’ campaign built off coconut tree memes and brat summer, he used his platform to demonstrate how he’ll improve New York City and how connected he was to its people.

It is something that politicians in LA will be inspired to emulate in the coming elections, and what people here will hopefully look for in the people who represent them. A campaign template that actually works to convince us what is possible instead of falling short during the election polls. It shows that democrats don’t have to tone down their policies in order to gain more voters and that democratic socialism is what the people can have in the US. Just like what Bernie Sanders said in an interview with The Nation about him,

“People want real change, and a strong victory on the part of Mamdani, I think, will inspire people all across our country to fight for that change. I consider the New York City mayor’s race enormously important, not just for New York City but as a very profound statement in terms of what’s happening all over this country,”

Where it seems like all the good political candidates keep failing, Mamdani’s win shows that it’s still possible to hope for candidates who actually care about their city. New York City will not only improve for the better, but the impact it has on LA will be reflected in the interest back into local politics, and that disengaged voters who have withdrawn from voting come back after not believing it was possible.

