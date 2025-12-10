Share:

Many photos and videos taken by fans of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh at the Wicked For Good premiere event in Singapore went viral after their idols’ bones were noticeably sticking out due to a significant change in weight. With such high status in the industry, Grande, Ervio, and Yeoh have been criticized for their appearance since the beginning of their fame. Therefore, they should be okay with these conversations of the fans speaking about their bodies because it is out of concern.

Grande has always been thin, but since she was cast for the first Wicked movie in 2021, she has received more backlash about her weight, even more now because of her unhealthy appearance. As a result, Grande addressed the situation first back in 2023 on her TikTok page with a short video addressing people’s concerns about her weight.

“I think we need to be more gentle and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is”, said Grande.

Although it is understandable where Grande is coming from in commenting on people’s bodies, fans and other influencers have refuted her argument by saying it should not be normalized to be so thin, as it could be unhealthy. Avoiding the topic of addressing her severely small figure is not the only thing fans are concerned about. Other main characters from the film, including Erivo and Yeoh, have also lost a significant amount of weight starting from the year they were cast for the movie. Although this may seem like a coincidence to some people, Wicked fans find it strange and suspicious how the making of the film has caused all three of these celebrity actors, including Grande, Erivo, and Yeoh, to fall severely underweight.

Some people even speculate that the set of Wicked might have something to do with these rapid weight loss changes for these actors. Regardless, fans have the right to be concerned if their idols are showing visible signs of anorexia and could see how alarming their weight loss has become. Ariana’s argument is also believed to be her own way of painting a narrative to try to avoid these reasonable concerns.

TikTok influencer Michelle Anne made a short video on her TikTok page speaking on the issue to try to bring awareness to the concern.

Anne said, “They’re considered idols, role models, and this is the image that they’re giving”.

The target audience for the Wicked movies is children, and the rapid thinness of these actors could certainly be harmful for how children or fans of the film cope with their standards of beauty.

Anne continued, “I feel like this should be a larger conversation that we’re having, because I’m afraid for some of these children and women and men that think this is the beauty standard and that they need to be thin like this to be beautiful or to emulate their idols”.

After Wicked’s release in 2024, Grande and Eurivo did an interview with Sally Salgaonkar, a French content creator and journalist, on her YouTube channel “SallyStudios”. In this interview, Salgaonkar asked Grande how she copes with beauty standards, criticism, or looks, and held back tears. Grande said

“I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” said Grande.

She explained that it’s hard to protect herself from that noise, but after hearing it for so long, she no longer welcomes it into her life. Grande has openly brushed off these concerns by telling people in the nicest way possible to basically mind their business, but Anne argues this shouldn’t be brushed aside.

“This should not be hush-hush; this should not be something that someone is trying to obtain. This isn’t healthy”, said Anne.

Although Grande is trying to remove the topic of her weight, fans have a right to be concerned about her severely underweight appearance and should be able to express caring about her health without being told they’re attacking her. Fans addressing the situation hope to bring awareness to help Grande overcome her unhealthy weight and to encourage her by creating a safe space for Grande to thrive.

