Share:

It’s been twenty days since the government shut its doors, and the consequences are growing harder to ignore. The Trump administration’s refusal to compromise has turned into a crisis of governance. One that punishes working families, federal employees, and the poor while political elites play a game of politics in Washington.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from firing workers during the shutdown, a miniscule but necessary relief for thousands of employees caught in political crossfire. These are public servants, park rangers, food inspectors, air traffic controllers, now struggling to make rent and feed their families, all because the president decided to hold the government hostage over his border wall obsession.

“A few of my friends use food stamps, so the government shutdown scares me, more since we don’t know when the shutdown will end,” said Amanda Miranda.

But the shutdown’s reach extends way beyond Washington offices. The latest fear is the most alarming yet: millions of Americans who rely on food assistance programs could see their benefits run out this month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) feeds more than 40 million people. For many people, it’s the difference between eating dinner and going hungry. If funding lapses in November, this loss will be felt in kitchen after kitchen across the country.

“It’s messed up. People just want to work and get paid, and instead they’re stuck waiting while politicians argue about things that don’t affect them personally. It feels like people outside of the upper class are the ones paying the price for something we didn’t cause,” said Aiden Brandon.

Let’s be honest: this is not fiscal responsibility. It’s political theater, and in political theatre, the lower class has always paid the price. The administration’s “tough stance” doesn’t punish bureaucrats in Washington, it punishes the single mother in Montana, the elderly couple in New York, and the unhoused man on Skid Row.

Shutdowns aren’t signs of strength; they are symptoms of dysfunction. And this one reveals an administration more interested in starting crises than solving them. Every day it drags on, public trust dissolves further. Americans deserve a government that works, not one that turns its back on them for the sake of political posturing.

Laila Ramirez, PR for Care Community Club, said, “It’s interesting how the government is shut down, yet Trump is still able to refurbish the White House while thousands of workers are living without pay.”

The judge’s ruling offers a temporary reprieve, but the real solution lies in reopening the government and putting people over politics. Hunger should never be a bargaining chip.

Follow: