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Donald Trump endorsed YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at a rally that leaned more towards amusement than professionalism. The announcement was confusing, as throughout Paul’s many careers, he’d never mentioned becoming a political figure, yet his history of attention-seeking doesn’t make his political turn a surprise. The spectacle was highlighted by Trump’s focus on Paul’s boxing career rather than explaining why he received an endorsement.

It reflects a bigger shift in politics, now being viewed more as entertainment rather than improving the country. This administration is no different, often being overshadowed by its scandals and controversy in multiple headlines.

The performative aspect, as well as during the rally, also shed a bigger light on Trump’s hypocrisy. The contradiction is especially clear during the 2024 election cycle, as he called out his opponent, Kamala Harris, for bringing celebrities and influencers out to these events instead of focusing on her policies.

“I don’t need entertainers to fill the stadium because I’m making America great again, that’s our entertainment,” Trump said.

Yet at his most recent rally, he contradicts himself by bringing in a celebrity with no political background. By endorsing Paul with no explanation aside from references to his boxing career, Trump’s goal appears to be making headlines.

As for Jake Paul, he is obviously getting involved in politics to avoid falling into obscurity and stay relevant.

“Social media stars are only relevant because they make content, so they can never stop doing that,” Paul said.

His clickbait and controversial videos on YouTube demonstrate this. His boxing career also reflects his attempts at staying relevant with his involvement in the YouTube boxing trend. Paul took it further by claiming to be the best boxer after “beating” retirees and novices, only to get massacred by trained professionals. Now he’s turning to politics in another attempt to stay in the spotlight.

Paul boasts about having confidence, though his appearance at the rally showed little to none.

“I’m fully confident in my abilities, and it will be one of the craziest upsets in a long time,” he claimed.

Instead, he looked like an insecure, sweaty mess being mocked rather than getting praised through his memes.

If someone were to receive an endorsement, it should be based on the good someone has done for their community or their plans for the future. This endorsement did nothing but make America even more of a laughing stock through ridicule and jokes.

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