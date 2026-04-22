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This year on Easter morning, President Donald Trump proceeded to open Truth Social, his social media platform, from which he posts multiple times a day, and shared a nonsensical tirade including a threat to Iran if they didn’t open up the Strait of Hormuz. The post was insane, just like the rest of his posts have been, and left a question on whether this is just the level Trump has always been or if he is deteriorating.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” said Trump. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell-JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”



Besides the direct threat that was not as shocking as it should be from someone who is supposed to be the leader of a free nation, none of the rest of this post makes any sense. His beginning the post with promises of it being power plant day and bridge day in Iran is confusing as to what these days are and what they are supposed to mean for Iran. Then, even if you could dissect that language, it leaves so many questions about what the situation will look like for the country.

Trump then goes on to condemn these people to hell if they do not open the Strait, which, while a common figure of speech, the way he uses it makes it seem like he actually wants to send them there, or at least make the equivalent for them on Earth. Then in his tirade about how he is going to make their lives miserable, he openly calls them crazy, which may or may not be true, but him, of all people, saying it is like the pot calling the kettle black. Everything that Trump does or says feels like it would fall under that category, and it is a wonder how Trump can say things as he did in this post, and not only get elected once, admittedly when fewer people had seen his true colors, but then get elected again. Either people are blind, or this is who they want running this country.

One of the most irritating parts of the post, besides the threat, was how, as a part of him signing off his post as he always does in a very odd way, this time, he added praise to Allah. Allah is the God that Muslims worship, and Iran is a Muslim country, with 98.5% of the nation being Muslim, few if any, follow another religion. Trump, who claims to be Christian, although he does not seem overly religious in one way or another, was clearly using that statement, a statement that Muslims actually say when they practice their faith, to mock Iran and to mock Muslims even here in America, that he does not seem to care for at all. All on what is supposed to be a holy day for Christians. As a Muslim, the use of that statement by someone like Trump, who has been nothing but horrible to Muslims, would feel like a disrespect if any of it was shocking. For there to be disrespect, there had to be respect first, and Trump has never respected Muslims, not genuinely. So it was not disappointing, so much as annoying to even see the words from him because seeing it is a reminder of how the country is when it comes to Muslims, whether they believe they are terrorists or just generally don’t trust them, and this fuels that animosity.

Trump then signs off with his name, as he always does in his posts, although many times he also includes a part about thanking readers for their attention to the matter, which reads as passive-aggressive. Trump’s words never made sense, but they have just seemed to get worse as time has passed. The phrase he uses, the way he signs his name on each post, the all capital letters on many posts, as well as the general language and message are akin to a geriatric old man who is trying and struggling to use the internet for the first time to tell these youngins’ and every other person they don’t like what they are doing wrong, and how things were better back in their day.

If Trump’s post was not weird enough, his actual actions at the White House easter event are raising questions about his sanity. Trump sat at a table with children during the event and was just rambling about former President Joe Biden and his autopen. During the Easter Egg Roll, while at a card-making station with children, he was talking about Biden and criticizing him for what seemed to be his age and alleged inability to sign his own name.

The event was full of uncomfortable moments, such as a viral video that showcases Trump boasting to children about being able to sign autographs and how they would sell for $25,000 on eBay.

Not only is criticizing Biden to children weird in general, but it adds tension to an event that is supposed to be enjoyed. Trump is not the first president to use ceremonies like these to air grievances and will likely not be the last, but the specific way he said it was the issue. It is almost as if he wanted the children to make fun of Biden with him, to boost his belief that he is an amazing president. Later in the event, a chant could be heard, calling for four more years for Trump. Trump has already served two terms. The Constitution determines that this is his limit, that he cannot run or be elected again after he finishes this term, but the way Trump speaks and how he led this chant makes it seem like he fully believes he could rewrite the Constitution, the law of the land, to give himself all of the power for as long as possible.

Two terms are the limit for a reason, and while the fact that it is law should be assuring that this would be impossible, given the state of the country, there is not much to be sure of anymore. And even if Trump were to make it possible, he would be around 82 or 83 in his third term, the same age as Biden right now, the man whom he was criticizing for his inability to do anything due to his age. Trump is only 4 years younger than Biden, and his beliefs aside, he is going towards an age where he may not be capable of much of anything, never mind running a country, if he isn’t there already.

Everything Trump says on social media or does in real life has only gotten worse as his terms have continued and as his age has increased. Trump’s core beliefs, mixed with the conditions of anyone his age was bound to make posts like the one he made on Easter increasingly common, and the fate of the country in his hands is distressing. It’s only a matter of time to see what gives first, his mind or his presidency.

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