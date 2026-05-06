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President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview following the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting took a disrespectful turn as the President felt he needed to become defensive over the alleged shooter, Cole Allen’s manifesto. The President relied on his typical derogatory and dehumanizing responses towards the interviewer, Norah O’Donnell, when questions were too much for his fragile ego to handle.

Trump called O’Donnell a ‘horrible person’ for reading a part of the manifesto, which seemed to be directed at him but did not mention him by name.

As soon as the interview began, the very first question Trump was asked was if he knew if he was the gunman’s target. The president replied, saying he wasn’t sure, but made his point that Allen was a radicalized and sick man.

The interview was evidently going as smoothly as a Donald Trump interview could really go, up until O’Donnell read out a few of Allen’s words.

“I will no longer be willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” recited O’Donnell.

It was as if this flipped a switch inside the President’s head, leading him to resort to the same answers he always gives. He goes from discrediting and berating the reporter to blaming the radical left and Joe Biden for everything, hoping that’s a sufficient answer that’ll help him avoid replying with anything meaningful.

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people, horrible people,” Trump responded. “I’m not a rapist, I didn’t rape anybody.”

With this type of protective response, one could be led to believe that O’Donnell was the one directly giving Trump these labels. Even after being reassured that the words that were being read to him came from the gunman and not the reporter, the President didn’t stop his impudent tangent until he felt like everything was off his chest.

The president made sure not to leave any time for O’Donnell to jump in and ask a follow-up question as he went on rambling and trying to point fingers in an effort to divert any blame onto others.

“Excuse me, excuse me, I’m not a pedophile, you read that crap from a sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me,” Trump said. “Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things.”

Trump losing his cool and responding with unconventional comments should be a surprise to absolutely no one, as it has become second nature to him. The times when one could expect a respectable and reasonable response from the President or their administration are long past, for the time being.

Trump’s ability to always find a way to boast about how good he thinks he’s doing to inflate his ego never fails to be a talking point in his interviews. He took the time to brag about how he believes the external perception around the world when it comes to the United States is positive, confident that he’s well respected.

When asked why he believes so many people are trying to kill him, the President was convinced the reason is that his presidency is consequential.

“Now, I’m not tracing anything back to them (Iran), but certainly if they had a shot, they’d probably take it,” Trump said. “When you’re a consequential president or if you have a consequential administration, things happen that wouldn’t happen if you’re sleepy Joe Biden.”

After someone experiences 3 different assassination attempts on their life, it could lead them to work on changing their ways, but Trump doesn’t seem to be changing a thing.

When going into an interview with the President, reporters are prepared to be berated and insulted the whole time and are expected to just take it on the chin. This 60 Minutes didn’t provide any insight that someone couldn’t get from any other Trump interview. He followed the same routine he always does of redirecting blame, degrading the reporter, and feeding his ego.

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