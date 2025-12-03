Share:

There have been many changes to our country’s history and presidency, but there has been one constant that has not changed: a male president. There has not been a female President in the history of the United States, but having our first female leader is a possibility in the near future if we get a Republican woman candidate.

Michelle Obama sparked conversation in a recent interview, saying she would not become the first female President and that this country is not ready for a woman to become President. This past year, in the 2024 Presidential Election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were at each other’s throats to claim the presidency. As we know now, Donald Trump is serving his second term as the President.

We might not have a female President right now, but this country has adjusted and changed so much in the past decade. On November 4th 2008, the US had their very first African American President, Barack Obama. He broke glass ceilings for a country that had a history of racism and slavery. Understandably, American citizens want Michelle Obama to become the first female President because of the job that her husband did. He broke barriers, and perhaps his wife could do the same.

It also makes sense why Mrs. Obama doesn’t want to run because of the workload that she witnessed her husband doing. That is no small task to be the leader of a country. It is a daunting, overwhelming, and stressful job to work 24/7 for 4 years to help the country flourish and make laws and propositions that will affect the American citizens. Mrs Obama reiterated that we are not ready for a woman to be in charge. The 2016 and 2024 Presidential campaigns proved that, as of now, American citizens are not yet ready for a female leader. Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris ran for President and did not win the election. Both Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton were Democrats when they ran for President. Kamala Harris was the first female Vice President, demonstrating that the goal of electing a woman to office is not impossible.

American citizens need a woman who is going to run for President as a Republican and will have sound, mindful, safe, different, compassionate Christian values that this country desperately needs. A woman who is going to be a healthy influence on other women. This means someone to look up to and be satisfied with proudly representing this country with correct morals and values. Someday, there will be a future female President, but first things first, she needs to have strong, positive, and correct values and a good moral compass before she runs for President, then we will surely witness history in this country again. The desire to run for President as a female is 2-0, with the Democratic side in the lead, but losing twice. The Republicans are going to learn from what the previous female Democrats failed at and succeeded at, and learn from their mistakes. We stand a stronger chance for a Republican female to run for President and create history in this country again.

