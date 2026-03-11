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As Americans, it might be expected to feel distant or even feel presumptuous to speak about violence unfolding thousands of miles away in the Middle East. However, civilian death demands criticism regardless of nationality. The deliberate taking of human life is always worthy of objection–of outright detestation—especially when it involves innocent children.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran known as Operation Epic Fury, a large-scale strike targeting Iranian military infrastructure and leadership. The opening strikes killed Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hit hundreds of military sites across the country.

As so often the case in war, the destruction never remains confined to military targets. According to a New York Times article by Malachy Browne and John Ismay, video evidence shows a strike that hit an Iranian Naval Base likely hit the Iranian school that killed mostly children. A grim reminder that modern warfare, despite its boastful, ego-driven claims of precision, rarely spares, nor cares about the innocent.

As always, the justification offered for the attack is familiar. For years, U.S. administrations have argued that Iran’s nuclear ambitions pose an imminent threat, framing military action as a necessary means to prevent the development of nuclear weapons, when it should be strictly a means of defense, and a last resort. Supporters of the strike say it weakens a hostile regime and deters further escalation. Unfortunately, war is a long, grueling game that America and other imperialist regimes use to gain footholds in countries that contain valuable assets.

However, evidence surrounding Iran’s nuclear intentions remains contested, and large-scale and military actions risk throwing the region into further instability.

War is rarely presented to the public truthfully and morally. Instead, it is described through the sterile language of strategy–targets, assets, deterrence.

When the president of the United States stands behind a podium, safe as ever, calm and collected, and says, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties.”

Statements like these are delivered almost clinically, as if the loss of human life were an inevitable footnote rather than the central tragedy of war.

Even the rituals meant to honor sacrifice can feel overlooked because of political theatre. During remarks meant to commemorate dead service members, Trump briefly diverted attention to the décor of the room itself.

“I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold,” Trump boasted.

These moments reveal something ugly and unsettling about the rhetoric of war: an ease with which human loss becomes mere background noise to political spectacle.

The deeper problem is not just confined to the current administration. War has always been justified through language that distances decision-makers from the human consequences of their actions. Leaders speak of security, deterrence, the possibility of another country having the same nuclear power they have at their fingertips, and yet Americans, Iranians, Israelis, and countless others–bury their dead.

The most baffling is that humanity continues to repeat these cycles in an age that prides itself on progress. The people who govern us may not represent the overall consensus of the public. We live in a world of artificial intelligence, instantaneous communication, and technological power. One might expect such an age to move beyond ancient, primal patterns of conquest and retaliation.

Instead, we remain chained to them.

The language of war has changed remarkably little over the centuries. Its victims, however, remain the same: the innocent, the young, the old, the sick, the youthful —in short, humanity.

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