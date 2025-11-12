Share:

On October 19th at 9:30 am, simply 30 minutes after the Louvre Museum in Paris had opened, a group of individuals conducted a heist estimated to be worth millions of dollars in under 7 minutes. For a museum with an accumulated net worth of billions of dollars in paintings, jewels, and artifacts they need to invest a small fraction of that into a better security system.

Although this might be one of the simplest and calmest heists the Louvre has seen, it definitely isn’t the first one. The world’s most visited museum has a rough history of being robbed in broad daylight yet they still refuse to update their network.

Back in 1911 the Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo de Vinci was taken by an old museum employee and recovered two years later. In 1990 a Renoir painting was cut from its frame and taken along with twelve pieces of jewelry and paintings.

The common factor of these three robberies, they all happened in broad daylight and the individuals simply walked out of the museum. What makes the 2025 Louvre heist so special was the utter lack of security in the age of modern technology making it a total joke.

As the investigation to catch the individuals continues, authorities have been trying to pinpoint how they were able to use a mechanical lift to reach the first-floor window, cut through the display cases, and ride off in electric scooters before authorities arrived. Hence pointing authorities towards the museum’s security.

It was later found that the Louvre’s security cameras were deemed outdated using analog cameras. There were also certain blind spots which allowed the heist to be carried out in a swift escape. One of the blindspots so happened to be the corner in which the individuals had used the mechanical lift to gain access to the museum.

The funniest part of this investigation thus far isn’t just the outdated cameras but the password to the video surveillance. One word, six letters, Louvre.

They probably should have taken one of Google’s generated passwords for better protection but maybe they’ll learn after multiple robberies. Oh wait. They didn’t.

Along with cameras any museum should definitely include security guards but where did they happen to be on October 19th at 9:30 am. Well the Louvre does have guards but their job description is to protect visitors and ensure their safety rather than interfere with criminal activities like the heists.

The professor of criminology and criminal justice and co-director of Northeastern’s Institute of Security and Public Policy, Nikos Passas, spoke on new potential safety protocols of the Louvre museum.

“This robbery may rewrite museum security protocols,” said Passas. “This lift, cut and escape is just stunning.”

Hopefully their new cameras and improvements are just as stunning as their jewelry!

