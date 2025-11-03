Share:

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX are both Grammy award-winning, top music charting pop girlies. Their discographies are extensive, hitting all the marks on the pop spectrum. You would think that these two would show support —or at least some respect —for each other, being two prominent female figures in the industry; however, with Swift releasing her latest album, it’s clear it will never happen. Once again, to the public, the pop girlies are fighting, but digging deeper, it’s really just one pop girly making everyone her enemy. Although Taylor Swift was bullied when she was younger, she’s now become the bully, taking cheap shots at Charli XCX.

Charli XCX lit up last summer with her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’. The album was everywhere, from people making templates of the album cover to everyone wanting to be covered head to toe in “BRAT GREEN”. Charli made a statement with the album as it wasn’t just about being a party girl, but dove deep into her insecurities as a person and artist.

“Sympathy is a Knife” is one of those tracks, although it has an upbeat tempo, Charli is singing about her insecurity of not being good enough compared to other artists. The chorus of the song rings out “’Cause I couldn’t even be her if I tried, I’m opposite, I’m on the other side, I feel all these feelings I can’t control,” signifying Charli acknowledging how she doesn’t feel like she’ll ever be as good of an artist as the person she’s referring to Fans speculated that the “her” she was referring to was Taylor swift because of the lyrics “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show, fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick”. Charli is now married to George Daniels, drummer of The 1975, but in 2023, they were just dating while Swift was dating the lead vocalist Matty Healy at the time.

Charli clarified the meanings of the songs on the album in a TikTok posted in May of 2024.

Stating “They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers, but also expected to be best friends with every single person constantly, and if you’re not, you’re like, deemed a bad feminist” she then reiterates “These songs are kind of about how as a woman, as an artist, some days you can feel on top of the world. Some days, you can feel unbelievably insecure. Other days, you can feel highly competitive, sometimes you can feel like literal trash.”

The gist was that the songs on the album aren’t diss tracks; however, Taylor Swift didn’t get that memo.

Swift released her twelfth studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” earlier this month on October 3,2025. The response to the release has been mixed, with media sites like Pitchfork rating the album a 5.9 out of 10, while Rolling Stone rated her a 5 out of 5. Usually, Swifties (Taylor’s fanbase) are brutal on anybody who criticizes her online, but this time, there was a lack of response to the criticism an X user wrote, “I said Taylor Swift’s new album sucks, and I didn’t even get a single death threat from a Swiftie. That’s how bad it is.”

Besides the mixed reviews, the album included a track titled “Actually Romantic”, which has been deemed a clap back to Charli’s “Sympathy is a Knife”. As Charli has another track on the “BRAT” album titled “Everything’s Romantic”. If Charli’s song was about Swift, of course she has the right to respond, however the lack of media literacy from Taylor and the cognitive dissonance she experienced writing the song led to the lyrics “I heard you call me “Boring Barbie” when the coke’s got you brave, High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me, Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face, Some people might be offended.”

The only people offended were Swift herself, clearly, as Charli’s song wasn’t about feeling sick to see Swift’s face because she hated her, but because she felt inadequate next to her. The whole song was about insecurity, not hatred.

It’s no secret that Charli is a party girl; she’s written plenty of songs about being one, and released merch that eggs the idea of it on. But reducing someone who should be at an equal level to you to a coke addiction is beyond disrespectful. The only thing Taylor Swift could call out Charli for was an addiction? That’s a low blow.

Swift quickly turned into one of the bullies she used to sing about. Taking a song about someone being insecure in her presence and turning it into a diss track to boost her own ego is nasty and cruel behavior.

Taylor Swift has everything: a star athlete, football football-playing fiancé, the social media numbers, and the fanbase that will come to her defense whether she’s wrong or right. When will she be satisfied with her career to not have to take low blows at other artists to make herself feel good?

At the end of the day, this beef just stinks. Women should be supporting women, not dragging them down by not understanding the media.

Charli XCX and Taylor Swift should have just worked it out on the remix. Maybe one day, they will, but for now, Swift is in her own fantasy football world. She has become one of the people she used to write songs about, a bully.

