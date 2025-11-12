Share:

The Dodgers won the World Series once again in an absolute battle throughout all seven games against the Blue Jays. As Dodger fans are parading and celebrating, others are speculating the Dodgers as cheaters and the organization as a group of wealthy people buying another World Series win.

In all of the Dodgers World Series wins and appearances I have witnessed in my 19 years of life, this one has felt the most accomplishing. The only issue with winning is those who despise the winners, the sore losers. For a team as prominent as the Dodgers, shit-talk is normal. However, this World Series proved that even if the Dodgers win a well-deserved trophy, people will stop at nothing to discredit their achievements.

In 2020, the Dodgers beat the Rays in six games, going back-to-back in the first four games and then taking it all in games five and six. Now, this World Series was during the pandemic and the atmosphere felt very lonely. There were even cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands. Players were also in and out after either testing positive for COVID or being in close contact with someone who had COVID. It was for this reason that many call the Dodgers’ 2020 win a “mickey mouse ring.”

The following three years were filled with disappointment every October for Dodger fans. We had to watch the Dodgers lose the NLCS to the Braves who became the World Series Champions of 2021. They lost in the NLDS against the Padres in only 3 games in 2022, and in 2023 they were swept by the Diamondbacks in the NLDS. These three years only caused the “mickey mouse ring” accusation to seem more true, and the Dodgers became known to choke every playoff season.

2024 should have put all of these names to rest. However, the Dodgers demolished the Yankees and took the series in 5 games. The only excuse people could come up with this time was that the Dodgers “bought a ring.” The Dodgers did break the record for the biggest contract in history, which was a 10-year $700 million deal for Shohei Ohtani. What people don’t pay attention to is the fact that Freddie Freeman, the 2024 MVP, a player the Dodgers signed in 2022, was the one who secured the ring for us with his game one grand slam walk-off and an RBI of 12 during the series.

Another thing that got everyone enraged was the smart way that the Dodgers spent their money. There are 8 players who have deferred contracts, which is essentially a buy now, pay later type of deal. All of these deferred contracts total to a little over $1 billion. People were just upset at the fact that the Dodgers are the smartest with their money.

“The Dodgers built their team these past years and they won back-to-back,” said Laila Ramirez. “The Blue Jays had their chance to win.”

After being back-to-back champions, you would think that the Dodgers would have finally proven their undeniable talent and finally dismiss all of the shit-talk. Unfortunately that is not the case. Now people say that the World Series was rigged in favor of the Dodgers all because of Barger’s hit that ended in a lodged ball play in the bottom of the 9th during game 6. The ball was wedged between the wall and the dirt, and it’s speculated that the Dodgers bent the rule so that the ball would be considered a lodged ball to have the play end as only a double.

Now, if it wasn’t considered a lodged ball, the play would have likely ended as a walk-off for Toronto, which would have given them the World Series title. Since the stakes were so high during this play, people used this as a way to discredit the Dodgers once again. Though there will always be people giving the Dodgers crap, like the DailyMail which was the only newspaper to report on the game being rigged.

“As a Dodgers fan, I’ve heard every excuse people throw around, but honestly, that’s just noise. Not to mention the Dodgers getting cheated out of a WS in 2017 which honestly caused our villain arc,” said Samuel Gutierrez. “Winning back-to-back titles in this era of baseball isn’t easy no matter how much talent you have. Every team spends money, every front office tries to build the best roster they can, the Dodgers just do it better. And as someone who loves baseball in general, I think it’s time people give them credit for being one of the most consistent, well-run organizations in the game.”

When you’re the best team in the league, fans of other teams will do anything to justify their losses. As a fan myself, I have learned to simply be proud of my team and dismiss those who can’t get over the fact that this truly is the Dodgers Dynasty.

