Starbucks recently released a limited-edition bear cup for the holiday season, and it sold out almost instantly, sending fans scrambling to find one, even at steep reseller prices. The frenzy for branded merchandise is taking over the country… and our wallets. People are not paying for items they genuinely want, and there are genius marketing schemes behind that.

Designed in the shape of a bear, the “bearista” is made for cold drinks and features a green beanie along with the iconic Starbucks logo on the front. The cup retailed for $30, but online, resellers are listing the cup for as high as $300, while dupes are going for around $50.

One Starbucks employee in Monrovia shared that the night before the launch, the first customer showed up at 11:00 p.m. and waited outside until the doors opened at 4:00 a.m. the next morning. He reportedly bought about $500 worth of limited merchandise, immediately surging the incline of demand.

“Whatever he saw, he kind of just grabbed,” Tyron Estacio, a Starbucks barista, said. “There’s no, like, limit. I usually call them poachers. I feel bad for the people who do wait up and call; they don’t get it. People want new stuff, and then people like to flaunt it, you know. So it’s just a lot of human psychology that goes into it.”

Starbucks is good with coffee, but even better at marketing. Each new cup drops in limited quantities, and only Starbucks Rewards members get early notice through the app. More companies are starting to use this strategy to strengthen their connection with consumers. Exclusivity creates value and builds anticipation, and makes people feel like they’re part of something special. Marketing tactics like this are seen from companies like Pop Mart, the one that sells those cute little Labubus. When people start posting their limited-edition finds online, items that others can barely get their hands on, it fuels a kind of exclusivity and “cult culture” around the brand.

Cult culture and social media go hand-in-hand. Online relevance is built on trends and how often users see something on their feeds. Companies have figured out the best way to check all these boxes is for their product to go viral, just like the bearista cup did. On TikTok, users continue to post videos showing off how they use their cup, using hashtags like #starbucksbearista. TikTok’s active algorithm allows users to post a video and essentially play the lottery on what will blow up. In other words, it’s easy to go viral. And what makes it even easier is if you talk about already trending topics.

One TikTok user, who goes by @melimartinii, appears in red pajamas holding a bearista cup filled with mac and cheese. She takes a spoonful, then reaches off-camera for another bearista cup and takes a sip.

“Everything just tastes soo much better in these cups,” Melissa wrote in her caption.

The short video racked up over 6,000 likes, 121 comments, and 401 shares. Though the comments share mixed emotions over the craze of the seasonal cups, it’s videos such as these that indirectly give big companies even more power over consumer behavior.

The billion-dollar company primarily derives its sales from North America but focuses on international expansion and new products for future growth. One Hong Kong native explains her love for the Cherry Blossom collection, which she failed to get her hands on due to the import fees.

“Sometimes it’s so competitive, and also the pricing.?? If they need to send it to the U.S., it’s much more expensive. But I say ‘oh my god, this time the U.S. has a very cute bear’,” Christina Wong, a Pasadena City College employee from the International Student Center, recalls.

From the combination of immediate supply shortages to social media flaunting, it’s no wonder customers get wrapped up in the national craze Starbucks has flawlessly mastered. The mega-giant corporation releases new cups every season, fall, winter, spring, summer as well as the main holiday season. Only some customers are still withholding against the temptation of trends and the desire to fit into what is now considered popular aesthetics.

“I think it’s a really cute cup. It’s very attention grabbing and I think a lot of young adults mainly want it because it’s like a trend right now, and it’s cute. But personally, I think it’s a waste of money. I’m just more of a minimalist,” Sienna Lopez, a PCC student, said.

Consumers should remain mindful of the products they choose to buy. Whether they’re jumping on the latest trend pushed by social media or simply purchasing something because they genuinely like it, there will always be a new cup or collectible waiting to catch our attention.

Staying thoughtful of everything that goes into the purchase can help make the moments of buying a highly sought-after product more enjoyable and help to get swept up in the constant cycle of hype.

