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This year’s MET Gala theme was “fashion is art,” celebrating craftsmanship and construction of garments as well as paying homage to art throughout history, from paintings to statues. Despite a theme so broad yet specific, the outfits looked like unfinished garments or a sketch that should go back to the drawing board. Too many showed up dressed for a regular gala, but not the MET gala.

Fashion’s biggest night, which takes place every year on the first Monday in May in New York City, was filled with stars from the latest teen TV shows, pop stars, and Hollywood A-listers who are basically Met alumni. The Met, first and foremost, is a fundraiser. The designers pay up to $35,000 to be able to send their celebrities in their pieces. The money then goes to fund the exhibition and to finance the preservation of art, compensating museum staff and specialists. With budgeting and funding, this allows New Yorkers to enjoy the museum for free with a pay-what-you-want model.

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in pop culture, and it is an honor and a privilege to be invited. Designers underperforming or not following the Met’s dress code is as disrespectful as wearing white to a wedding. There are no excuses for not being on theme. With the possible exception of a celebrity being selected at the last minute, there is a very small window to conceptualize, design, and do fittings.

Budgeting is not an issue. These fashion houses have more than enough resources, money, and references to make an on-theme, well-fitting, stylish garment for a celebrity.

Fashion Enthusiasts yearn for the extravagant pre-COVID Met Galas, where almost every A-lister favorite was an attendee. There were moments still talked about years after, and outfits that made history, still holding the dress code to such a high regard. Most people reference the 2016 Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, 2018 Heavenly Bodies, and 2019 Camp Notes on fashion, themes that embodied fashion is art in a nutshell, yet not one designer pulled any inspiration from them.

The Met Gala needs an update on their invite list. Inviting the same rotation of celebrities and prestigious higher-ups who just go will diminish the purpose of a themed event with a dress code and its importance. Despite the constant discourse around influencers emerging into the fashion world, the Vogue committee is missing out on showcasing POC and queer fashion content creators, and creating future fashion it-girls. This will give them a platform and an opportunity to connect with fashion executives and people in the industry.

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