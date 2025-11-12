Share:

Hasan Piker continues to be a polarizing figure among polarizing figures in the world of online political commentators. However, the most recent batch of criticism levied towards him concerns little about his politics, but of convoluted allegations of animal abuse.

The source of these allegations occurred when Hasan’s dog, Kaya, was seen yelping as the streamer reached offscreen. The dog’s reaction combined with Hasan’s sudden frustration towards her prompted online spectators to jump to conclusions. The resulting claim was that Piker was using an electronic shock collar to prevent his dog from moving out of frame so that he could use the animal as a prop for viewers to coo at.

While concerning, the claims are unsubstantiated at best and disingenuous at worst. With organizations like PETA unable to confirm any allegations of abuse and hundreds of hours of footage where the dog is perfectly fine. It’s shocking to nobody that this controversy is fueled not by a genuine concern for Kaya’s wellbeing, but is in fact a politically motivated Trojan Horse.

Piker maintains that the collar Kaya is seen wearing throughout the Oct. 7 clip is in fact an electronic collar that only has the capacity to vibrate, and her reaction is a result of her getting caught on the dog bed.

“It’s awful timing…” Piker said during an episode of his podcast, Fear&. “Every time Kaya walks to her cot I literally put my hands up, like, ‘I didn’t do anything!”

Caroline Kwan and QTCinderella, associates of Hasan, also maintain that the collar seen in the infamous clip has no capacity to deliver an electrical shock and had noticed nothing wrong with the dog.

“Listen. The internet hates Hasan, but no one hates him more than his own friends. We all love animals and if he was zapping the shit out of his dog, I would be zapping the shit out of him,” joked Fear& co-host QTCinderella.

While some questions still remain about the exact collar seen in the clip, all evidence points to the fact that it is unable to do more than vibrate to alert Kaya to commands. Looking through multiple streams across the month of October and September show Kaya freely moving in and out of the streamers room without issue. Yet this absurd discourse born from whole cloth is being used as a proxy for entirely unrelated issues.

Using Hasan as a symbol of the online left, critics and bad actors alike are more than happy to take the opportunity to accuse Hasan of animal abuse and “violent behavior”. Painting him and those who happen to agree with him with the broadest possible brush, they are jumping onto this controversy as a hail mary to destroy his reputation and the reputation of leftism with it.

Among these actors are characters like Trump ally Laura Loomer and Vice President JD Vance, who hopped aboard to take shots at the streamer.

“No electrocution of dogs here… It’s very disgusting,” said Vance during the Pod Force One podcast. “I think it tells you that they’re bad people, if you can actually cause suffering to an innocent animal, you’re probably the kind of person who doesn’t worry about the suffering in people…”

Loomer in particular took the extra step to associate Zohran Mamdani with Hasan in one tweet, labeling the streamer an animal abuser and weaponizing islamophobia against both men.

As the conversation has rapidly shifted over the weeks, so have the talking points, and it’s entirely clear that those maintaining the relevance of the issue care nothing about animals but rather are chomping at the bit to attack Hasan and relevant issues at the same time.

