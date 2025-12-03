Share:

President Donald Trump has stirred controversy once again, but that surprises no one. The Trump administration announced the changing of certain degrees to be “non-professional degrees”; the question that popped out was, what is non-professional even supposed to mean? The blatant insult to these professions is clearly laced in this statement, implying that these degrees, important ones, should not even qualify as a field people train for or find a suitable job in, but one that is not as important to the system. Some of these degrees that have been classified as “non-professional” are nursing, physician assistants, physical therapists, audiologists, architects, accountants, educators, and social workers.

A lot of these can be argued to be female-oriented fields, especially nursing, physical assistance and therapy, education, and social work. These are all important jobs that allow the system of the country to function as it does, keeping the people in it healthy, happy, safe, and knowledgeable. So, why would anyone want to make education a non-professional degree? This is an attack on the educational system as a whole, which Trump has openly targeted, as indicated in an order from March when he tried to demolish the Department of Education.

“Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them,” Trump said in the statement.

As a student in the middle of getting her degrees in subjects that Trump would definitely consider non-professional, English and Journalism, watching the person in charge of running this nation curtail people’s liberties in the same breath as he claims that he is making America great again, is not a joyous pastime. If Trump gets his way, he will have control over everyone, which is what he really wants. If people are not educated, they cannot find back, and if their degrees are nonprofessional, as Trump is attempting, that means they will be less likely to get jobs or high-paying jobs, they will struggle to make it by or to climb the ladder to a better life. Trump’s goal is to keep the rich, mostly white people who think like him, in the high class of society and to keep everyone else down, like servants.

Education is the backbone of society; however, once a person gets their education, it is important for people to learn, so they know their rights, and they have the power to fight for themselves. This non-professional degree controversy is just an attempt to dissuade people from getting degrees in things they are interested in and instead getting degrees in fields that are considered better in the environment that Trump is trying to create, and to discourage people from getting an education at all, because it feels so hopeless.

Nursing is one of the worst professions to do this to, and the roots of misogyny in this decision are clear, as nursing is heavily occupied by women, but it is also one of the most important fields. For anyone who has stepped foot in a hospital, it is clear that nurses essentially run the place; they are working overtime to make sure everyone is taken care of, the doctor knows what they need to do, and everything. Some people may never even have to be seen or treated by a doctor for some things, as nurses are highly qualified in many areas. Nurses are the backbone of the hospital, which is why they are so much needed, but if this degree becomes nonprofessional, there will be a decrease in people who get the degree, and hospitals will not be anywhere near as efficient as they are.

As the daughter of two educators, one a former and one a community college professor, education is one of the most important things a person can have. Teachers are the backbone of society; they teach the next generations, which is what keeps the world spinning and what helps the world change for the better. Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and kids are, for all intents and purposes, not always the best, but they still do it because they believe in shaping the next generation of people who will go on to change the world for the better. This is what Trump should be encouraging, but instead, he attacks it out of fear of what insight will tell people about his stances, actions, and leadership.

The Trump administration’s so-called ‘non-professional’ degrees are ludicrous, and this concept should not be instilled. Degrees in various subjects are important to create a society that functions at an advanced level. Nursing, Education, and Social work are all important degrees that allow the people who pursue them to have a lasting effect on people’s lives. So while people may want to do these things, most people will go where the money is, and if these degrees lose authenticity, there will be even less money in these undervalued degrees, and fewer people to take them on.

Trump’s grapple for control over people comes from a sense of white superiority as he believes everyone should listen to him, that whatever he says is true, while he cannot keep track of all the lies or scandals he has been involved in, alleged and confirmed. The only degrees Trump seems to be on board with are Economics, Business, Finance, and Law, the degrees he and his children have found themselves with. To Trump, these are serious degrees.

This brings back the argument of the place of the arts in society. The arts have never been taken as a serious avenue of study, including English, painting, and really anything that was not math or science, or technology-related. Even after a while, some people only respect people who have a STEM degree. It showcases to them that the person is mature, rigid, not going against the curve, anal retentive, with no need for emotions, just facts. Emotions are seen as weak in a dog-eat-dog world, which is why the degrees Trump listed are there, as these are what he considers the weak professions, not ones for men to be doing, who he thinks should be working. So much of what Trump says makes no logical sense logically because Trump lives in a different reality than many people, where people do not say or do a certain thing. After all, it is harmful, and they know it, but Trump chooses to do it anyway. Making these degrees non-professional is harmful, and Trump is doing it anyway. It is not just hurtful, but it is illogical, as the world needs people with these degrees, and for a person who alleges to care about the state of the country, Trump acts quite unprofessionally when it comes to not getting what he wants, and his thirst for power, wherever he can get it. This will destroy him, but first it will destroy students and workers who have to struggle for no reason.

