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These past NBA seasons, we’ve seen a clear shift from aggressive, downhill drives and high-efficiency 3-point shooting to iso-driven plays from star players. Due to NBA referees becoming soft, players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others have turned soft to boost their stat lines and, ultimately, lead their team to victory.

Along with refs calling many unnecessary fouls, it’s become more obvious that their calls have become one-sided to favor certain teams. Specifically, foul-baiting has been a trait among star players.

“It’s clear in this NBA Finals series that the refs are siding with the Spurs. We see Josh Hart receiving undeserving technical fouls, there’s Devin Vassell getting his hair grazed and a foul called, OG Anunoby getting fouled on the 3-point line with no call from the refs unless the call is challenged. The most prominent foul overlooked by refs was De’Aaron Fox’s double-dribble and getting in Brunson’s face, which should have resulted in a technical foul,” said PCC student Joshua Kim. “If the refs weren’t siding with the Spurs, both games would have been a blowout.”

In the first 2 games of the finals series between the Spurs vs. Knicks, Brunson’s been getting his jersey pulled, and hand-checking double teams have been set by the Spurs. If this was another player, such as SGA, a foul would be immediately called, sending the 2025 NBA MVP to the free-throw line.

“Watching the defending champions, OKC, has been brutally challenging from my eyes. When you turn on any OKC game, you will see Shai at the free throw line, said PCC student Jay Hu. “The game used to be physical and fun to watch. Now, we see flopping, elite scorers not taking optimal shots because they want to foul-bait, and that’s what the league has become now.”

This trend of foul-baiting was first led by James Harden on the Rockets, when he developed his signature step-back 3, where he had arguably the best offensive season by any player in NBA history. A developing star in 2022 decided to replicate the foul-baiting technique, Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Top scorers in the NBA have been less efficient in scoring, but rather try to get to the free throw line every possession. SGA can shoot 5 of 20 from the field, but still score 30 points in a game because he shoots 10 free throws per game,” said PCC student Zack Toh. “Watching this type of basketball is so boring and makes me want to stop watching the whole league.”

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander in the 2021 season, scored 24.5PPG on 7FTA, but jumped to 31.4PPG on 10.9FTA in the 2022 season. SGA has not averaged under 30PPG since. He’s also been averaging 9FTA per game and 10FTA in the postseason. This shows that shooting free throws at high efficiency is not just a method to boost points, but can award you with the MVP title and even a championship.

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