Last week, a deep dive into gameplay of the “FNAF King”, Markiplier, was uploaded and revealed that he had cheated on the hardest difficulty of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 while he was at the height of his career. This is a disappointing shock to the gaming community, and many fans are let down by Markiplier for deceiving his fans as a FNAF veteran.

It has been speculated that Markiplier cheated 10/20 mode on FNAF 2 ever since he published the video. However, these rumors have never left Reddit forums until TheBones5 uploaded an in-depth analysis of Markiplier’s gameplay. TheBones5 is mostly well known for his video game content, mostly games from the FNAF franchise, and as a FNAF player himself, his explanation as to why he believes Markiplier cheated was insanely detailed.

There are 3 main reasons why Markiplier so clearly cheated on FNAF 2’s Golden Freddy mode. For one, no toy animatronics were seen or heard in the last 19 seconds of his win, and the odds of this are extremely low at a 0.04% chance. Secondly, at the end of Markiplier’s video, the main screen of the game shows a third star. However, you only get this third star when you complete the 4/20 game mode, which only includes the 4 withered animatronics. Not only is this an easier game mode, but this mode matches the last 19 seconds of footage when we see Markiplier “beat” the game as there are no other animatronics shown other than the withered ones. Lastly, Markiplier didn’t include the full night, but rather split the night up into multiple clips. Although this would seem normal for a YouTube video, it was ultimately what proved that Markiplier edited the video to include parts from real 10/20 gameplay to make it seem as though he had beaten that mode. What gave it away that he had mixed 10/20 gameplay with 4/20 gameplay was his hair, which changed from clip to clip, revealing that he had, in fact, staged his completion of Golden Freddy mode.

Recently, Markiplier’s comments on his FNAF 2 10/20 mode video have been flooded with fans either begging him to revisit the game and simply calling him out for cheating. Many argue that he should be dethroned as “FNAF King”, which is completely understandable since he did lie to his fanbase. However, a great number of fans still recognize his dedication to the entire franchise as he has played every game, including fan-made ones. They simply ask one thing of him to reclaim his crown, and that is to really beat Golden Freddy mode.

“I’m just, I guess a little disappointed. I don’t like it when people cheat on games then lie and say they didn’t. I’m okay if people cheat on games, I’m just upset if you lie about it,” said PCC student Mikey Robinson. “I think redemption is possible, like if he beats it normally.”

Fans are still very much in support of Markiplier, considering many grew up watching his gameplay. It just came as a shock to many because he has been known as the FNAF King ever since he beat the first game, and has beat every game since the first.

“I think that when I heard that he cheated, it sounded pretty crazy and I was curious, like how did they know, who exactly researched this, who went over his video. So, I was just kind of curious as to how they came about that conclusion. I couldn’t believe it for a bit. I was just kind of surprised that [Markiplier] would do that, said PCC student and long-time Markiplier fan Marcella Quintanar. “I think that he’s still the king of Five Nights at Freddy’s because that’s where I started watching gameplay from, and I feel like he really popularized it and lots of people watched Five Nights at Freddy’s because of Markiplier. So, I still see him as the King, I don’t think he’s like dethroned or anything.

As a FNAF and Markiplier fan myself, I certainly hope that he revisits the game and reclaims his crown. As every other fan, I was incredibly disappointed, but there’s a sweet spot in my heart for Markiplier as there is for many other Markiplier fans. He may have been dethroned, but I believe he has the capability to redeem himself.

