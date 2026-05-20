Share:

As a society, we’ve easily moved past the mysterious ingredients in fast food and the cold food they hand you after waiting in line for twenty minutes. However, what we cannot move past is the bag charge that’s being added to your bill without proper acknowledgement.

Although we’ve utilized paper and plastic bags for a couple of decades, it wasn’t until 2014 that the California Assembly approved and passed Senate Bill 270. A bill that banned single-use plastic and paper shopping bags and imposed a fee of at least 10 cents in an effort to address plastic bag pollution.

A year later, grocery, retail, and pharmacy companies officially began to charge 10 cents per bag. Not long after, liquor stores and convenience stores followed.

It wasn’t a horrible thing to get accustomed to because single-use bags eventually became multifunctional for stores. The downside was that over time, bags would rip or get forgotten at home, and you would have to hand over 10 cents.

All was well for a decade, some people continued to use single-use bags while others moved towards reusable grocery bags. Then all of a sudden, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1053, putting restrictions on the thickness of single-use bags with the same goal of reducing bag pollution.

Now, customers are left with useless paper brown paper bags without handles and multiple trips to and from the car to unload their purchases. That’s if you make it to your location before your bag rips from the heaviness of your products.

It was moderately fine. A simple, pointless change until fast food companies began to implement it in 2024.

Depending on the company and location, you may have already been paying for the brown paper bag without giving it too much thought. That’s because cashiers or restaurant workers will simply hand you the to-go bag without saying, “Would you like a bag for 10 cents?” as retail and grocery store workers do.

Charging for to-go or delivery brown paper bags is possibly one of the stupidest things, because are they supposed to hand you piping hot food.

It wouldn’t be so infuriating if it were helping the economy and overall planet like the initial bill was attempting to do. Not only have local stores started charging fifteen cents now, but a couple of months ago, it was found that single-use plastic bag use was reduced, but the thicker bags have created an equal if not greater pollution than before.

It’s time to hand our durable reusable grocery bag to a fast food worker to put the food into, because paying an extra 10 cents for bags in restaurants is outrageous.

Follow: