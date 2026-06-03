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The way people present themselves has always been under the scrutiny of the public eye. Whether you’re a celebrity or not, the way you look is seen by everybody in your day-to-day life. Beauty standards already uphold dangerous ideals for an individual to try to uphold, especially in a diverse American society that upholds a European beauty standard. Dangerous beauty trends have led to an upsurge in eating disorders and addictions to plastic surgery. Now, a new dangerous beauty trend has begun to make its way into the public eye through content creator Clavicular. It’s called looksmaxxing, and it needs to stop.

Looksmaxxing is the word used to describe maximizing the changes to one’s individual physical appearance. The way in which this is done is through softmaxxing and hardmaxxing. While softmaxxing is just changing the way you look at basic hygienic practices. Hardmaxxing is the sinister part of the trend, by changing the physical appearance through practices like bonecrushing, drugs, extreme dieting, and surgeries.

The term and trend is the byproduct of incel ideologies and rhetoric. By originating on incel forum sites, looksmaxxing can be traced back to white supremacy and misogyny. According to an article by the University of Portsmouth, the incel community is able to spread the looksmaxxing rhetoric through unassuming hashtags of commonly used words in their community. Through the usage of hashtags, looksmaxxing videos are able to stay up on social media sites with little to no moderation.

20-year-old Content Creator Clavicular, Braden Peters, is currently one of the most known looksmaxxers online. Peters’ goes live on streaming platform Kick, streaming his day-to-day life for his 369 thousand followers. Clips from his livestreams often go viral on social media sites like TikTok and X. The virality of clips stems from Peters’ saying slurs like the n-word and going live with other content creators who follow the same incel ideologies.

Peter’s has used hardmaxxing to change his physical appearance through drug usage and bonecrushing. His drug usage caused him to overdose in April, on stream. Peters’ will do anything for his appearance, even if it harms his overall health and well-being. And with a platform as big as his, other wannabe looksmaxxer follow in his footsteps and use his guides to do it. On one looksmaxxing forum Peters’ wrote about how to bonecrush “properly”. Bonecrushing is the act of beating certain parts of your face with a hard object to the point where the bones slowly disintegrate, changing the bone structure entirely.

According to The Atlantic, Peters’ started looksmaxxing this way against his parents’ wishes at 14-years-old. Looksmaxxing targets vulnerable and insecure teenage boys, sending them down pipelines to do dangerous things for the sake of physical appearances. If looksmaxxing doesn’t stop soon, more kids could end up like Peters’, a racist, insecure misogynist whose only accomplishment is flaunting his body stats.

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