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For someone so well-versed in the field of being a billionaire, it is baffling that Musk couldn’t see through Sam Altman’s facade. The two are now locked in a court battle, draining each other’s endless amounts of money in the process.

In 2024, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, for allegedly changing the original goal of developing AI for the greater good of humanity to make money instead. This court battle has become a high-stakes display of legislative theater.

According to a report from the Guardian, “Mr. Altman caused OpenAI to radically depart from its original mission,” Musk’s lawsuit stated.

In another report from The Verge, Musk is asking for the removal of Altman and the president of OpenAI, Greg Brockman, as well as for OpenAI to stop operating as a public benefit corporation and their non-profit to receive $150 million dollars in damages.

The relationship began in 2014, when Musk acted as a mentor to Altman. Through a series of emails regarding the existential dangers of AI, they endeavored to create an “AI Lab” to compete with other tech giants. Their goal was to ensure that if AI were to reshape society, it would be done under their watch.

However, the irony of Musk advocating for the greater good for humanity is sharp. While he critiques OpenAI’s profit motives, Musk’s own massive wealth, $799.6 billion dollars to be exact — and ego often associated with it, remains at the center of the narrative.

If humanity were his primary concern, those billions might be better directed towards housing initiatives, food assistance, or local aid. Instead, the focus remains on a legal fight over who controls the demise of society.

The spectacle of billionaires draining vast sums of money into a legal vacuum is particularly jarring when contrasted with reality. According to 2024 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 35.9 million people live below the poverty line in the United States. While the elite battle over intellectual property and influence, millions struggle without food security or housing.

Altman himself has been candid about the risks of his own creation.

“The current worries that I have are that there are going to be disinformation problems or economic shocks, or something else at a level far beyond anything we’re prepared for”, Altman said on Lex Friedman’s podcast.

Years earlier, at a 2015 tech conference, he went as far as to say, “I think that AI will probably, most likely lead to the end of the world. But in the meantime, there will be great companies created with serious machine learning.”

When the creators of technology are aware of the potential to dismantle livelihoods and destabilize the economy and ultimately life, the public should listen. Yet, the current conflict suggests that the “greater good” was never the true priority.

One side claims betrayal; the other claims hurt feelings. Neither has yet leveraged their immense power to improve the human condition in a way that doesn’t involve their own sum and substance.

There is a strange phenomenon in modern culture: the idolization of wealthy individuals who believe they are doing “God’s work” while demonstrating a profound lack of care for the average human being.

Instead of a futile legal battle fueled by ego, a conversation between former friends might serve everyone better. Such a move would save time, energy, and resources — resources that are literally a matter of life and death for those without basic needs.

For now, the suit serves as a reminder that when billionaires fight, humanity is rarely the winner, nor even a factor.

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