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LeBron James, who is arguably the best player in the league, has entered free agency, leaving many fans wondering what’s next. After a long 23 seasons, winning 4 NBA championships and 4 consecutive MVP awards, he faces retirement, or one final season for redemption.

After being swept by the OKC Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs, it’s highly unlikely LeBron will end his career on such a devastating loss. Throughout his career, he’s played for 3 different NBA teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers, all of which he’s won a title with. Although each of these teams holds great sentimental value to LeBron, he should close his season with a farewell tour in Los Angeles with the Lakers or back home, in Cleveland.

“LeBron James, my glorious king, will continue his career for the rest of time. He’s given everything he has for the last 23 seasons, and he will continue to do it for as long as he pleases, and I will be behind him no matter what,” said PCC student Kevin Rivas. “He’s the greatest of all time, and eventually he will decide to put on the jersey one more time, but that time isn’t now. LeBron Raymone James, I will support you every step of the way. I love you, LeGoat.”

Currently, both the Cavaliers and the Lakers have superstar rosters, both of which would be a great fit for LeBron. The Cavaliers, with superstars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden leading the team, just closed their season, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Lakers would be a sense of comfort for LeBron, as his most recent team, playing alongside Luka Doncic and his son, Bronny.

Most fans also agree with LeBron to stay in Los Angeles or play for the Cavaliers, believing he has a genuine shot at a 5th NBA Championship.

“LeBron should most definitely play another season, either with the Cavs or with the Lakers,” said PCC student Joshua Kim. “I would like him to stay with the Lakers; however, I believe he has a better chance at a ring as long as Luka Doncic stays healthy and he’s able to put up the same numbers like he’s been doing for the past 23 seasons. I would also love to see him play & I would gladly pay up to $500 for decent seats to see him play for a final season.”

Over his 23 seasons, LeBron has been able to rack up achievement after achievement, putting him in conversations as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. LeBron ranks first in categories: Minutes played, points scored, steals, field goals made, free throws, All-NBA, and All-Star selections. He also ranks 3rd in all-time dunks, 4th in assists, 6th in 3-pointers made, 23rd in rebounds, and 73rd in blocks. In his 23rd season playing on the Lakers, LeBron averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, on 50/30/70 shooting percentages, still playing extremely well for a man his age, with fans believing he should win it all with the Lakers for his final season.

“I think LeBron should play another season and stay on the Lakers. I believe he can win his last ring with Luka Doncic in LA. He’s the GOAT in my eyes, and I don’t see him retiring without a farewell tour,” said PCC student Jay Hu.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka publicly announced in an interview following the elimination of the Lakers that he would love to have him back for a potential 24th NBA season. Although LeBrong hasn’t publicly responded to these comments, Rob’s welcome has definitely been made known.

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