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Sports are competitive, no matter what the mindset is. The LA marathon on March 8th was no different. During the final stretch, Michael Kamau was run down by Nathan Martin, who was able to beat Kamau by just 0.18 seconds. Victory for Martin was deserved since he put in the effort to finish strong when victory was in sight, unlike Kamau, who thought he could enter cruise mode to the victory line. This is an important lesson for athletes to either empty the tank or the competition will.

It wasn’t until the final 5k or three miles that the pace started to pick up for Martin. That final push was just enough to give him the edge over Kamau. There are multiple videos of Martin barely beating Kamau as Kamau took a diving attempt to claim first, but was unsuccessful.

“You can’t always win, but you can always push,” Martin told reporter John. W. Davis in a post-marathon interview.

This statement is the mentality of an athlete who is willing to give it their all, even when the possibility of winning is slim. It also shows that Martin didn’t push himself for the sake of winning, but instead to go home giving it his all, no matter the placement.

The marathon had its share of controversy. A video from earlier in the marathon can be seen of a fan crossing the track barriers and taking Kamau off course for approximately 10 seconds before being guided back on track.

Besides the bragging rights of placing first in the marathon, there was also money on the line for the top three contestants. According to the McCourt foundation first place brought home $25,000 while second place brought home $10,000. This makes the ending of the marathon even more traumatic since the 0.18-second difference wasn’t only the difference of victory but also a $15,000 pay gap. There was also another $10,000 on the line for the first pro to cross the finish line.

At the end of the day, the people who watched the ending of this LA marathon will remember it as an intense and competitive race to the finish line. Martin will be able to reflect on his strong finish, while Kamau has second place and a what-if. As Ricky Bobby famously put it, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

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