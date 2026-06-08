Share:

“Now this is real journalism…real boots on the ground journalism.” This phrase has become increasingly popular as netizens use it when seriously applauding good journalistic work or when meme-ifying lighthearted informatic content. Yet, this social trend isn’t so trivial. It exposes the negative perception towards journalism, one that is void of discernment, jeopardizes the fourth estate as a whole, and unfairly disregards the challenging work reporters do.

Drawing on the experiences of the Courier, we’ve seen how journalistic work can be misunderstood, distrusted, and disrespected, even at the student level. Undoubtedly, having a level of healthy skepticism is crucial to understand what the media is representing and to know what and who to trust.

However, indiscriminate skepticism is unhealthy and reflects a lack of true media literacy that threatens journalism as a power for good. If there’s no trust, the purpose of journalism to dispense factual, pertinent information, is completely subverted.

This is why, just like any other influential and impactful profession, journalism operates on a code of ethics. That code includes these tenets: seek truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently, and to be accountable and transparent.

Seeking the truth and reporting it means journalists should be honest and brave in their gathering, reporting, and interpretation of information.

Minimizing harm means journalists treat sources, topics, fellow journalists, and the public as human beings deserving of respect.

Acting independently is one of the most important requirements; journalists should avoid conflicts of interest to maintain their integrity and impartiality.

To be accountable and transparent means journalists must take responsibility for their work, they must explain their decisions, and hold their colleagues and organizations to the same standard.

This should be the premise of the work done by publications and by journalists, yet, this isn’t always the case.

Increasingly as publications become owned by billionaires with agendas, monopolized and consolidated, and the like, ethics disintegrate and some journalists are forced to contend with two choices: betray their oath or quit.

In recent times, events like these have played out like when the Washington Post didn’t endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in 36 years, as per billionaire owner Jeff Bezos’ decision.

No one is more aggrieved when journalistic work is not honest, impartial, or expressive of free speech than journalists doing the work. Just last year, Ann Telnaes, an editorial cartoonist for the Washington Post, quit after her cartoon criticizing billionaires like Bezos and media chief executives for toadying up to Trump was pulled.

This is why non-profit, independent news organizations like the Associated Press (AP) are crucial; no owners can inform stories, opinionate what should be objective headlines, or dictate the work being done.

For these reasons, journalists try to be independent too. However, any independent media is unsustainable without public financial support. For autonomous media to exist, let alone function to its fullest potential, the public needs to value and invest in journalistic work. That investment isn’t always about money, it can be as simple as reading articles or watching news coverage, showing that reporting matters.

Although student publications are great examples of independent media, student journalists aren’t always valued or treated as professionals, significantly restricting their ability to work and the impact of that work.

The Courier has dealt with these problems and by narrating our work process we hope to shed light on these issues.

Setting the scene of a typical news week, Mondays are our budget meetings where each editor shares the pitches for their category (which they take substantial personal time researching and composing) and writers get to choose the stories they want to pursue. Each pitch is a general idea of what a story is about and potential sources to seek out.

For a reporter, finding and reaching out to sources is one of the first steps — and one of the hardest. A week doesn’t go by without a writer communicating to editors that they haven’t received responses from sources or have been ignored after initial contact.

This often means having to push stories and one week can easily turn to two as writers contend with additional struggles from scheduling conflicts to finding new sources if others don’t pan out.

Unfortunately, experiences like these demoralize writers, who sometimes don’t take stories they’re interested in because they’re related to departments they’ve routinely had problems communicating with or other.

As students, we’re expected to keep up with our emails, communicate with our professors, and turn in our assignments, all in a timely manner. Yet, there is a double standard when students reach out to faculty and staff, as if our commitments are trivial.

Not getting a response from sources or hearing back too late can be the death of a story, especially for news which is particularly time contingent. If we do hear back from sources, some don’t want to provide much information or don’t see us or our work as worthy enough to take much time in their schedules.

If we do get interviews, some sources want to look over questions before being asked, subverting the intent of an interview, that is, to get honest, unrefined answers. This can make student journalists feel pressured to give in, thinking they may not get an interview otherwise.

For stories that require sourcing outside of school, sometimes we’re met with the same treatment and written off as a measly student publication.

Oftentimes, it’s usually when stories are pitched to the Courier that sources communicate adequately and timely. Even this, however, comes with its hardships as those who pitch stories or are being written about sometimes act like our publication is for marketing as they seek to influence our pieces.

And even when people direct us to a story and sources, they can fail to be as forthcoming as necessary, meaning a story cannot be pursued lest unsubstantiated claims be made.

They expect us to be able to shed light on issues they refuse to give evidence about or comment on, even off the record. With so many barriers to information, it’s unrealistic to think journalists can do this work without cooperation.

This treatment of student reporters reflects how we aren’t seen as “real” journalists, just pesky students asking questions. However, in being journalism students, asking questions is our job.

Our curriculum is based on doing journalistic work, meaning, getting interviews, doing research, and writing stories that meet certain requirements and deadlines.

Being students also means our grades are impacted if we don’t get enough stories completed or lack sourcing.

By doing any of these things, not only are our academics unfairly jeopardized, we lack the essential learning environment needed to prepare us for our future careers.

It becomes even clearer that colleges sometimes limit journalism students from having this environment based on the Courier’s experiences, most recently Governor Gavin Newsom’s visit to campus.

The Courier only heard about the news during Newsom’s visit and attempted to pursue a story on the event only to be denied entry.

It’s understandable that Newsom wanted to limit access, but the college could’ve informed student media beforehand so that the Courier could have written a more timely, complete article.

This isn’t a big ask; such practice mirrors real life scenarios like how the State of the Union address is embargoed, meaning nothing can be released until the address happens, but it is distributed beforehand so journalists can write pieces.

One would think that an institution creating hands-on opportunities for students, like the trades lab Newsom visited, would show the same dedication towards all students, including journalists who must learn by doing.

This is especially the case for a public institution, meaning the college and its employees have an extra responsibility to serve the public by providing information to the student journalists who notify the community.

The Courier has noticed a major disconnect in this regard from college board meetings being inaccessible or not having clear locations/times to people from relevant departments or demographics not knowing about related news to the community being uninformed about major college developments.

For one, just a month after PCC received its Black-Serving Institution designation, the Courier interviewed Black students, with the majority stating they knew nothing about it.

Issues like these reinforce the need for media; without journalists’ reporting, a large part of the public will remain in the dark.

This also begs the need for a direct liaison at colleges, providing information to student media to help us get ahead of stories to better serve our community together.

Our communities also have the responsibility of reframing their perception of journalism. Journalism and journalists aren’t the enemy even though there is some detrimental, dishonest media.

By educating themselves on what good journalism is, the public can begin to truly recognize its importance from early triumphs like Upton Sinclair exposing the meatpacking industry, leading to reforms in factory and food safety to more recent feats such as Julie K. Brown breaking the Epstein story.

In our current political climate, where journalists can be ousted from the White House for refusing to revise history by referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, where journalists are attacked for reporting at protests, etc., journalism is more important now than ever

This is to say, that without journalism, there is no watchdog keeping systems of power and people in check, there is no forewarning and forearming the public with vital information, there is no voice for the voiceless. To maintain such an institution and to protect its impartiality, journalism from traditional media to nontraditional outlets to independent journalists to student publications, before it becomes the cesspool people already think it is.

Follow: